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Home / World News / Trump admin cancels Biden-era conservation rule on 'use' of public lands

Trump admin cancels Biden-era conservation rule on 'use' of public lands

While the bureau previously issued leases for conservation purposes in limited cases, it never had a dedicated program prior to the Biden administration

Statue of Liberty was a gift to the US from France in 1886

The 2024 rule adopted under former President Joe Biden was meant to refocus the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which oversees about 10 per cent of land in the US | Photo: Pexels

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3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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The Interior Department is cancelling a rule that put conservation on equal footing with development, as President Donald Trump's administration eases restrictions on industries and seeks to boost drilling, logging, mining and grazing on taxpayer-owned land.

The 2024 rule adopted under former President Joe Biden was meant to refocus the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which oversees about 10 per cent of land in the US. It allowed public property to be leased for restoration in the same way that oil companies lease land for drilling.

But Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has said the rule could have blocked access to hundreds of thousands of acres (hectares) of land - preventing energy and timber production and hurting ranchers who graze on public lands.

 

Supporters argued that conservation had long been a secondary consideration at the land bureau, neglecting its mission under the 1976 Federal Lands Policy Management Act. While the bureau previously issued leases for conservation purposes in limited cases, it never had a dedicated program prior to the Biden administration.

Industry groups and their Republican allies in Congress strongly opposed the rule and had lobbied to repeal it. They said the change under Biden violated the "multiple use" mandate for Interior Department lands, by catapulting the "non-use" of federal lands - meaning restoration leases - to a position of prominence.

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The federal government's vast land holdings are concentrated in Western states including Alaska, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Since taking office, Trump has pursued a flurry of actions aimed at boosting fossil fuel production from those taxpayer-owned sites. The Republican administration also has sought to sideline some renewable energy projects, claiming they were unfairly subsidized under Biden.

The official repeal of the rule was scheduled to be published Tuesday in the Federal Register. Documents detailing the action were released in advance.

It comes after Republicans in Congress in recent months cancelled land management plans adopted in the closing days of Biden's administration that restricted development in large areas of Alaska, Montana and North Dakota.

In addition to its surface land holdings, the Bureau of Land Management regulates publicly owned underground mineral reserves - such as coal for power plants and lithium for renewable energy - across more than 1 million square miles (2.5 million square kilometers). The bureau has a history of industry-friendly policies and for more than a century has sold grazing permits and oil and gas leases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump administration land

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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