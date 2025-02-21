Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin defying order to pause freeze on foreign aid, says judge

Trump admin defying order to pause freeze on foreign aid, says judge

Despite an order to the contrary, USAID Deputy Secretary Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee, and other top officials had "continued their blanket suspension of funds", the judge said

US President Donald Trump

The Trump administration says it is now doing a programme-by-programme review of all State Department and USAID foreign assistance programmes | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has kept withholding foreign aid despite a court order and must at least temporarily restore the funding to programmes worldwide, a federal judge has said.

Judge Amir H. Ali on Thursday declined a request by nonprofit groups doing business with the US Agency for International Development to find Trump administration officials in contempt of his order, however.

The Washington, D.C., district court judge said administration officials had used his February 13 order to temporarily lift the freeze on foreign aid to instead "come up with a new, post-hoc rationalisation for the en masse suspension" of funding.

Despite the judge's order to the contrary, USAID Deputy Secretary Pete Marocco, a Trump appointee, and other top officials had "continued their blanket suspension of funds", Ali said.

 

The ruling comes in a lawsuit by the nonprofit groups challenging the Trump administration's month-old cutoff of foreign assistance through USAID and the State Department, which shut down $60 billion in annual aid and development programmes overseas almost overnight.

Also Read

Kash Patel

Kash Patel confirmed to lead restructuring of FBI under Donald Trump

Mike Waltz

Trump's frustration with Zelenskyy's approach 'multifold', says US NSA

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump highlights Kash Patel's approval at Black History Month reception

Donald Trump, Trump

World War III not far away, claims Donald Trump; says US won't participate

Kash Patel

US Senate approves Indian-origin Kash Patel's nomination as FBI Director

Even after Ali's order, USAID staffers and contractors say the State Department and USAID still have not restored payments even on hundreds of millions of dollars already owed by the government.

Marocco and other administration officials defended the nonpayment in written arguments to the judge this week. They contended that they could lawfully stop or terminate payments under thousands of contracts without violating the judge's order.

The Trump administration says it is now doing a programme-by-programme review of all State Department and USAID foreign assistance programmes to see which ones meet the Trump administration's agenda.

Aid organisations, and current and former USAID staffers in interviews and court affidavits, say the funding freeze and deep Trump administration purges of USAID staffers have brought US foreign assistance globally to a halt, forced thousands of layoffs and is driving government partners to financial collapse. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Argentina President Javier Milei

Musk, joined by Argentine President Javier Milei, wields chainsaw at CPAC

china Flag, China

China opposes US State Dept's revised fact sheet, alleges misrepresentation

space station, ISS, satellite, international space station

Elon Musk calls for hastening end of Nasa's space station programme

Canada flag, Canada

After US, Canada designates 7 Latin American groups as terrorist entities

x, Twitter

Brazil's top court justice orders X to pay $1.4 mn fine for non-compliance

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government court orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon