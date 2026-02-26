Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump admin imposes fresh sanctions on Iran ahead of nuclear talks

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed another tranche of sanctions on people and companies accused of enabling Iran's ballistic missile program, drone production and illicit oil sales as the US presses Tehran to make a deal ahead of nuclear talks this week.

The sanctions against 30 people, companies and ships come as President Donald Trump has massed the largest US buildup of warships and aircraft in the region in decades and has threatened to use military action in a bid to get Iran to constrain its nuclear program.

The latest round of talks between US officials, including envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian negotiators via mediator Oman are scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

 

The new sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control include a list of ships accused of being part of Iran's "shadow fleet," which refers to rusting oil tankers that smuggle oil for countries facing stiff sanctions.

Also targeted are drone manufacturing firms, including Qods Aviation Industries, which has supplied drones "to all branches of the Iranian military and buyers in Africa and Latin America," the Treasury Department said.

Among other things, sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent American companies and citizens from doing business with them. However, they are largely symbolic because many of them do not hold funds with US institutions.

"Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime's weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Trump and other top administration officials insist that Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and ramped up pressure months after US strikes in June on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful. It had been enriching uranium up to 60 per cent purity before the June attack - a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

"We wiped it out and they want to start all over again. And they're at this moment again pursuing their sinister ambitions," Trump said during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night. "We are in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words: We will never have a nuclear weapon.

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 6:55 AM IST

