Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin to check for antisemitism before granting immigration benefits

Trump admin to check for antisemitism before granting immigration benefits

US to screen social media of immigrants seeking benefits, targeting ties to antisemitic activity, including foreign students and those linked to institutions with reported incidents

Donald Trump, US President Trump

Since Trump took office, there have been a growing number of attempted deportations against foreign-born students who joined pro-Palestinian protests | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's administration will immediately start considering antisemitic activity on social media and physical harassment of Jewish people as grounds for denying immigration benefits, according to a federal agency announcement on Wednesday.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin screening the social media activity of immigrants that request benefits, including those who apply for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and people affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity. The guidance takes effect immediately, according to the release.

The announcement followed a notice last month about a Department of Homeland Security proposal to collect social media handles from people applying for benefits such as green cards or citizenship, to comply with an executive order from Trump. The public and federal agencies had until May 5 to provide feedback.

 

The proposal notice raised alarms from immigration and free speech advocates because it appears to expand the government's reach in social media surveillance to people already vetted and in the US legally and not just those applying to enter the country.

However, social media monitoring by immigration officials has been a practice for over a decade, since at least the second Obama administration and ramping up under Trump's first term.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

US Senate confirms former Arkansas Guv Mike Huckabee as Israel ambassador

US President Donald Trump

Trump threatens using military to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapon

White House

House GOP holdouts threaten Trump's budget, tax cut bill as votes delayed

US President Donald Trump

Trump targets 'Anonymous' author, ex-cyber chief in retribution move

Donald Trump

Trump reverses Biden-era rule, allows more water flow from showerheads

Wednesday's announcement does not say what would be considered as antisemitism or identify the educational institutions. USCIS did not respond immediately to an Associated Press request for information.

Since Trump took office, there have been a growing number of attempted deportations against foreign-born students who joined pro-Palestinian protests or expressed criticism of Israel.

Mahmoud Khalil, for example, was arrested last month and detained, with the administration saying it revoked his green card because his role in the campus protests amounted to antisemitic support for Hamas.

The agency said it will consider social media content that indicates endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organisations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor when adjudicating immigration benefit requests.

When describing extremists and terrorist aliens, USCIS refers to those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organisations". It names Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dominican republic roof collapse

Dominican club roof collapse kills 184; officials race to identify victims

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot

Rain to bring relief to Delhi's persistent heatwave, AQI stays poor at 241

US China flag, US-China flag

Safe havens rebound as China-US trade war anxiety overshadows tariff U-turn

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

Suspected US strikes in Yemen kill at least 3 people, say Houthi rebels

Singapore's Changi airport, Changi airport

Singapore's Changi reclaims world's best airport title from Doha's Hamad

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US immigration policy US immigration US visa norm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11TCS Q4 ResultsLatest News LIVECompony Quarterly ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon