World News / Safe havens rebound as China-US trade war anxiety overshadows tariff U-turn

Safe havens rebound as China-US trade war anxiety overshadows tariff U-turn

The uptick in safe haven currencies came even with Asian stock markers surging, as they joined the global relief rally

US China flag, US-China flag

Trump maintained a baseline tariff rate of 10 per cent while ratcheting up his trade war with China. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Traders swept back into safe havens like the yen and Swiss franc and sold the Australian dollar on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump ramped up his trade war against China even as he abruptly paused tariffs for 90 days on many other nations.

Risk sensitive currencies surged overnight, with the yen and Swiss franc tumbling following Trump's unexpected respite from the hefty reciprocal duties levied in his "Liberation Day" announcement from a week ago, which triggered historic stock and bond routs. 

The uptick in safe haven currencies came even with Asian stock markers surging, as they joined the global relief rally.

 

Trump maintained a baseline tariff rate of 10 per cent while ratcheting up his trade war with China by further raising the tariff rate to 125 per cent on goods from the world's second-biggest economy.

That tempered some of the cheer from the overnight pause on tariffs, as markets fretted about the longer term impact on growth and how Trump's economic policies will play out during his term.

"Regardless of how the next 90 days evolve, the US's international reputation has been eroded," ANZ analysts said in a note to clients.

"The US dollar's valuation extremes against some currencies seem increasingly unjustified in the medium term."

The Chinese yuan weakened slightly in offshore trading, after a more-than 1 per cent round-trip in the past two days to an all-time low and back again.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asserted on Wednesday that the sweeping tariff pullback had been the plan all along to bring countries to the bargaining table. Trump, though, later indicated that the near-panic in markets that had unfolded since his April 2 announcements had factored into his thinking.

"It seems likely that the US President blinked (when) confronted with a potential recession, a political backlash, a near equity bear market and the early warning signs of a financial crisis," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com.

"There's now less confidence in the US government amongst investors," he said.

"Even if President Trump does cut deals with trading partners, there's harm that's been done to the markets and the US economy that will take time to heal from."

The US dollar dropped 0.7 per cent to 146.68 yen as of 0100 GMT, It similarly fell 0.62 per cent to 0.8522 Swiss franc.

The euro added 0.32 per cent to $1.0985.

The Aussie slipped 0.33 per cent to $0.6132, after earlier slumping as much as 0.5 per cent. On Thursday, it soared 3.3 per cent having in the same session plumbing a five-year trough at $0.5910.

Australia's currency tends to act not only as a barometer of broad market sentiment, but also as a liquid proxy for the Chinese market.

The offshore yuan eased 0.2 per cent to 7.3545 per US dollar in the latest session, after sliding to an all-time low of 7.4288 earlier in the week, and then reversing course.

Beijing filed a new complaint with the World Trade Organization on Wednesday after earlier calling US levies "reckless".

In a tit-for-tat tariff escalation, China now has an 84 per cent duty on US imports.

"We believe Beijing views these US trade actions as nothing short of a declaration of economic war," BCA Research analysts wrote in a note.

"Chinese authorities will allow the yuan to depreciate materially," the note said. "The US-China confrontation is set to escalate from here."

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

