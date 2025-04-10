Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US Senate confirms former Arkansas Guv Mike Huckabee as Israel ambassador

US Senate confirms former Arkansas Guv Mike Huckabee as Israel ambassador

The Baptist minister expressed his gratitude to President Trump, saying, "I am Grateful to a great Donald Trump and look forward to serving!"

US President Donald Trump

On Huckabee's confirmation as the new Israeli Envoy, Trump said that he would be "fantastic" in his new position | Image Credit: Bloomberg

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) signed the commission for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to assume office as the United States Ambassador to Israel following his confirmation by the US Senate earlier in the day. The Senate confirmed him by a vote of 53-46.

On Huckabee's confirmation as the new Israeli Envoy, Trump said that he would be "fantastic" in his new position.

"He's going to be fantastic. He's going to bring home the bacon, even though bacon isn't too big in Israel. I had to clear that up. Congratulations to Mike Huckabee," Trump said.

Following the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement, welcomed the development, noting that it was a great day for the Israeli-American alliance. "Congratulations to my dear friend Mike Huckabee upon being confirmed as the next ambassador of the United States to Israel. This is a great day for the Israeli-American alliance. I look forward to working with you to make the unbreakable bond between our two nations even stronger," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Mike Huckabee, a former Governor of Arkansas and television host, has held various public service roles and is known for his longstanding support for Israel. He is expected to begin his term as ambassador in the coming days.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that Israel would work to eliminate the trade deficit with the US and that too "very quickly" amid the turmoil in the global markets caused by US tariff tensions.

During a bilateral meeting with President Trump at The White House, Netanyahu said, "We will eliminate the trade deficit with the United States. We intend to do it very quickly. We think it's the right thing to do and we're going to also eliminate trade barriers," adding that Israel could also serve as a "model for many countries" who ought to do the same.

Netanyahu further expressed gratitude to President Trump for inviting him to the White House and praised him as a "remarkable friend" of Israel, noting that Trump delivers on his commitments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

