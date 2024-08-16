Business Standard
Trump appreciates support from Nikki Haley, refuses advice on campaigning

He said that he ran against Haley in his own ways and won in South Carolina by numbers that nobody's ever seen before

Donald Trump said he appreciates the support he has received from former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump said he appreciates the support he has received from Indian American and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley but hasn't taken her advice related to campaigning.
"I fought Nikki (Haley) very hard. I beat her in her own state by legendary numbers. I get along with her fine. I appreciate that she endorsed me," Trump said to reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday.
Trump was responding to questions about a recent interview of Haley in which she said that the Republican presidential nominee should quit whining about his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris and instead focus on policy issues.
"You can't win on those things. American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart. It's not about her. It's about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote," Haley told Fox News in an interview.
 
"I think I'm doing a very calm campaign. I mean, we're here. There's no shouting. Now you'll say he ranted and raved, . I'm a very calm person. Believe it or not. If I wasn't, I probably wouldn't be around anymore. I appreciate her advice but I have to do it my way," Trump said.
He said that he ran against Haley in his own ways and "won in South Carolina by numbers that nobody's ever seen before".
"I think she's (Haley) a good woman. I'd love to have her support. She gave me support," Trump added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

