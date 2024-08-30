Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Trump asks court to intervene in hush money case in bid to delay sentencing

Trump asks court to intervene in hush money case in bid to delay sentencing

Trump was convicted in state court in Manhattan in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month.
The former president's lawyers asked the US District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City criminal case, arguing that the state-level prosecution violated Trump's constitutional rights and ran afoul of the US Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Trump was convicted in state court in Manhattan in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment to bury affair allegations that threatened to cloud his 2016 presidential run.
A federal judge rejected Trump's previous attempt last year to move the case to federal court, clearing the way for Trump's historic trial in state court.
In Thursday's filing, Trump's lawyers said moving the case to federal court following his May 30 conviction will give him an unbiased forum, free from local hostilities to address those issues. If the case is moved to federal court, Trump lawyers wrote, they will then seek to have the verdict overturned and the case dismissed.
The ongoing proceedings will continue to cause direct and irreparable harm to President Trump the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential election and voters located far beyond Manhattan, Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.
A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan district attorney's office, which prosecuted the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Having a family expensive. Here's what Harris, Trump say about easing costs

Modi, Narendra Modi

Over 24K Indian-Americans sign up for NY event to be addressed by PM Modi

Donald Trump, Trump

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules delaying election results finalisation

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Former Democratic nominee, Gabbard endorses Trump against former foe Harris

Donald Trump, Trump

Special counsel urges court to reinstate documents case against Trump

Topics : Donald Trump Trump United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon