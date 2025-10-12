Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump directs Pentagon to use available funds to pay troops during shutdown

Trump directs Pentagon to use available funds to pay troops during shutdown

Trump said in a social media post that he was acting because our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has directed the Defense Department to use all available funds to ensure US troops are paid Wednesday despite the government shutdown, a short-term fix that will not apply to the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have been furloughed.

Trump said in a social media post that he was acting because our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th.

The Republican president's directive removes one of the pressure points that could have forced Congress into action, likely ensuring that the shutdown now in its 11th day and counting extends into a third week and possibly beyond. But no similar action seems forthcoming for federal employees also working without pay while thousands are now being laid off during the lapse in government operations. The White House budget office started the layoffs on Friday.

 

Trump blamed Democrats and said he was exercising his authority as commander in chief to direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th. The Republican president added, "We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS.

US service members were in danger of not receiving their next paycheck on Wednesday after the government shut down on October 1, the start of the federal budget cycle. The US has about 1.3 million active-duty service members, and the prospect of troops going without pay has been a focal point when lawmakers on Capitol Hill have discussed the shutdown's negative impact.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces additional 100% tariff on China, plans export curbs on tech

US China flag, US-China flag

FCC crackdown: US retailers remove millions of banned Chinese electronics

Donald Trump

Trump in 'exceptional health,' says his doctor after visit to Walter Reed

United Nations Security Council

US, Venezuela clash at emergency UN meeting over strikes in Caribbean

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

WIC food programme gets $300 mn to keep running during US govt shutdown

Trump did not say where he's getting the money.

One possible source would be the billions of dollars that were pumped into the Defense Department under Trump's big tax and spending cut bill that he signed into law in July. The Congressional Budget Office said such a move was possible.

A spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget said Pentagon research and development funds would be used to pay the salaries.

Federal workers typically receive back pay after a shutdown ends, as now required by a law that Trump signed during his first term. He recently floated the idea of not making up the lost salaries.

It was unclear if the president's directive applies to the US Coast Guard, which is a branch of the US Armed Forces but is overseen by the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime.

The nation's third shutdown in 12 years has again raised anxiety levels among service members and their families as those in uniform are working without pay. While they would receive back pay once the impasse ends, many military families live paycheck to paycheck.

During previous shutdowns, Congress passed legislation to ensure that troops kept earning their salaries, but discussion of taking a similar step by lawmakers appeared to have fizzled out.

Asked earlier this week if he would support a bill to pay the troops, Trump said, that probably will happen.

We'll take care of it, he said Wednesday. Our military is always going to be taken care of.

The shutdown began on October 1 after Democrats rejected a short-term funding fix and demanded that the bill include an extension of federal subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The expiration of those subsidies at the end of the year will result in monthly cost increases for millions of people.

Trump and Republican leaders have said they are open to negotiations on the health subsidies, but insist the government must reopen first.

Both sides appear dug in on their positions, making it unclear when or how the shutdown ends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Explosion

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaves no survivors

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Hamas to skip official signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt, reports AFP

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Four dead, 12 injured in mass shooting after football game in Mississippi

Sebastien Lecornu

France's re-appointed PM Lecornu calls for calm amid political chaos

Ramchandra Paudel, Ramchandra, COP29, UN Climate Summit

Nepal President Paudel admitted to hospital after sudden health problems

Topics : Donald Trump US Pentagon Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon