Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Google renames 'Gulf of Mexico' as 'Gulf of America' after Trump's order

Google renames 'Gulf of Mexico' as 'Gulf of America' after Trump's order

For Mexican users, it will remain the Gulf of Mexico, and for the rest of the world, both names will be displayed on Google Maps

Google Maps

Google Maps

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ on Google Maps for American users after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to change the name. However, for Mexican users, it will remain the Gulf of Mexico, and for the rest of the world, both names will be displayed on Google Maps.
 
In its blog, published on Monday, February 10, 2025, Google said, “In the US, the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) has officially updated ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’. As we announced two weeks ago and consistent with our longstanding practices, we’ve begun rolling out changes to reflect this update. People using Google Maps in the US will see ‘Gulf of America’, and people in Mexico will see ‘Gulf of Mexico’. Everyone else will see both names.” 
Google Maps
 

                        Trump’s executive order for name change

In his executive order (Executive Order 14172) titled ‘Restoring Names That Honour American Greatness”, Trump directs the US Secretary of the Interior to formalise the name change within the duration of 30 days.  Trump also declared February 9 as the ‘Gulf of America Day’.
 
According to the White House statement, the executive order defines the newly named Gulf as including the “US Continental Shelf area bounded to the northeast, north, and northwest by Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, extending to the maritime boundary with Mexico and Cuba”.  

Also Read

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexican Prez Sheinbaum writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

Google Maps

Google Maps to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America after Trump order

Google map

Google Maps expands free usage for developers worldwide on all products

Google map

UP Police books PWD, Google Maps officials in Bareilly bridge death case

Google Maps

Is your air safe? Google Maps rolls out live AQI updates in India

 

Why Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico

 
In an official proclamation explaining his decision, Trump stated: “I have taken this action, as outlined in the order, because the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been a vital resource for our once-thriving nation and remains an enduring part of America.”
 
While flying aboard Air Force One from Palm Beach, Florida, to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, Trump emphasised the significance of the renaming as the aircraft passed over the Gulf. “As my administration restores American pride in our nation’s history and achievements, it is only fitting that we recognise this historic moment and the renaming of the Gulf of America,” he said, according to Fox5 DC.
 
[With inputs from agencies]

More From This Section

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Europe to embrace AI on day 2 of Paris summit amid unclear global consensus

South Korea flag

S Korea's top think tank lowers growth projection, citing Trump's tariffs

John F Kennedy

FBI uncovers 2,400 secret records on John F Kennedy's assassination

White House

US cyber agency puts poll security staffers who worked with states on leave

Elon Musk, Musk

Judge set to rule on Justice dept's demand for Musk's access to Treasury

Topics : Donald Trump Google Maps US mexico us mexico border wall BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon