Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a win for Americans after Senate nod

Trump calls 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a win for Americans after Senate nod

After the US Senate passed the bill with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie, Trump urged lawmakers to present it to his desk before Independence Day

Donald Trump, Trump

The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where it faces a tougher path. Trump urged lawmakers to present the bill to his desk before the US Independence Day on July 4 | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has called the passage of the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' a “major policy win”, declaring that the biggest beneficiary would be the American people.
 
Posting on Truth Social after the US Senate cleared the bill in a 51–50 vote—with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote—Trump wrote: “Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our 'ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL'. It is no longer a ‘House Bill’ or a ‘Senate Bill’. It is everyone’s Bill. There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN — But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military (sic).” 
 
 

Trump defends social programmes in bill

 
Trump further added that the bill strengthens rather than cuts core social programmes. “Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs (sic),” he said. 

Also Read

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump first choice for Tillis seat, says Trump

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump first choice for Tillis seat, says Trump

donald trump, elon musk

Musk risks losing govt contracts worth billions as Trump feud reignites

Pentagon

US halts weapon supplies pledged to Ukraine after Pentagon review

manufacturing pmi, hsbc india, s&p global, june 2025 pmi, export orders, intermediate goods, pranjul bhandari, employment growth, factory output, inflation trends, input prices

Global factory growth faces hurdles as tariff fears cloud outlook

trade talk, US India

India-US trade deal to be finalised soon: White House Press Secretary

 

House vote awaited ahead of July 4

 
The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives, where it faces a tougher path. Trump urged lawmakers to present the bill to his desk before the US Independence Day on July 4.
 
In his post, Trump claimed the bill would usher in a new economic era. “The country is going to explode with massive growth,” he said. “Even more than it already has since I was re-elected.”
 
He added that the bill would put the US on a fiscal path by “greatly reducing the federal deficit, and setting the country on a course for enormous prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America.” 
 

Senate vote follows intense negotiations

 
The Senate passed the bill after days of negotiations, culminating in a 27-hour marathon of amendment votes aimed at winning over dissenting Republicans.
 
Despite its Senate clearance, the bill faces opposition in the House, where at least six Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns over proposed Medicaid cuts and changes to clean energy incentives.
 

More From This Section

Axiom-4 mission crew

Crew members aboard International Space Station resume space science work

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rules out delay to July 9 tariff deadline, renews warning to Japan

xAI

Last-minute twist in xAI deal brings Barclays, MUFG, and UBS on board

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos unloads $737 million of Amazon stock in year's first sale

Donald Trump, Trump

20 states sue Trump govt for sharing Medicaid data with deportation agents

Topics : Donald Trump JD Vance US Senate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon