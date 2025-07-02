Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Paramount settles with Trump for $16 mn over 60 Minutes interview edits

Paramount settles with Trump for $16 mn over 60 Minutes interview edits

Funds will not go to Donald Trump directly, but instead will fund a presidential library; CBS executives have exited the media house over disagreement over the settlement

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in 2024 accusing CBS News of selectively editing Kamala Harris’ responses to make her appear more articulate

Paramount will pay $16 million in a settlement with Donald Trump over CBS’ editing of Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview | Photo:PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paramount Global has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by US President Donald Trump over the editing of a 2024 60 Minutes interview with then–Vice President Kamala Harris, in a case that has stirred debate over press freedom and editorial discretion.
 
According to a report by the Associated Press, the settlement, reached through moderation, will not compensate Trump personally. Instead, the funds will go toward the development of his planned presidential library.
 
The media company added that the agreement does not include any admission of liability or formal apology.
 

Trump's sues CBS over Kamala Harris 60 Minutes interview edits

The lawsuit was filed by Trump last year, in which the US President claimed CBS News edited Harris’ interview responses to make her appear more articulate, misrepresenting the exchange and distorting public perception in the run-up to the 2024 election. Trump’s legal team also claimed the edits caused "mental anguish" for the president and unfairly diverted media attention from his campaign and his social platform, Truth Social.
 
 
At the centre of the dispute was a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CBS aired 21 seconds of Harris' answer on Face the Nation, and a different seven-second portion on 60 Minutes, leading to accusations of deceptive presentation.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Situation room

India, China to face 500% US tariff? Trump backs Russia sanctions bill

US President Donald Trump

Explainer: What's inside Trump's controversial 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

'So tempting to escalate': Musk fires back as Trump hints at deportation

Alligator Alcatraz in Florida

Inside Alligator Alcatraz, Trump's migrant detention camp in Florida swamps

Zohran Mamdani

'Will not accept intimidation': Mamdani slams Trump's deportation threat

 

CBS News says edit was for time, not bias

CBS News said the answers aired were taken from a longer response but said they were edited for time, not political bias.
 
As part of the settlement, Paramount has agreed to release full transcripts of future interviews with presidential candidates, barring necessary redactions for legal or national security reasons.
 
The timing of the deal comes as Paramount navigates a potential merger with Skydance Media, a transaction that is pending regulatory approval.
 

Execs exit CBS over lawsuit settlement

The agreement has also caused an upheaval inside CBS News. Two senior executives — CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon, and 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens — have stepped down, reportedly over their objections to the settlement terms.
 
The Freedom of the Press Foundation has also condemned the settlement and indicated plans to legally challenge it. The group argues that the deal could set a dangerous precedent by eroding press freedom.
 
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team called the settlement “another win for the American people,” adding that CBS and Paramount “had no choice but to settle”, according to a report by the New York Times.
 
The White House has not publicly commented on the settlement.

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 6 mths in jail in contempt case

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Lack of new US sanctions allows Russia to replenish its war chest

Michael Moritz

He made billions on Google and PayPal. Now, he's betting on news

A11pI3Z

Third interstellar object spotted? A11pI3Z stirs global astronomy buzz

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China confirms President Xi will miss Brics summit, Premier Li to attend

Topics : Donald Trump Kamala Harris US President Donald Trump Lawsuits Press Freedom BS Web Reports US presidential elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVERussia Sanctions BillDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon