Home / World News / Trump questions Ukraine's poll timeline, tells Zelenskyy to be realistic

Trump questions Ukraine's poll timeline, tells Zelenskyy to be realistic

Trump's comments followed his separate phone conversations with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, discussions he said focused on Ukraine in pretty strong terms

US President Donald Trump intensified criticism of Kyiv. (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

US President Donald Trump intensified criticism of Kyiv on Wednesday, saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has to be realistic" about the war and questioning when Ukraine intends to hold its next elections.

Trump's comments followed his separate phone conversations with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, discussions he said focused on Ukraine "in pretty strong terms." According to him, European leaders are seeking a joint meeting with both the United States and Ukraine as early as this weekend.

"They would like to have a meeting this weekend with both of us, and we'll make a determination depending on what they come back with," Trump told reporters.

 

His remarks come after several days of urging Zelenskyy to consider a peace proposal aimed at bringing an end to the conflict that began with Russia's invasion in 2022.

Speaking during a Q & A session, Trump suggested that Kyiv may have to reassess its expectations as the war continues.

"I think he has to be realistic," Trump said, adding that he still asks, "you know, how long is it going to be until they have an election?"

As the fighting between Ukraine and Russia moves into its third year, questions over Zelenskyy's mandate and the feasibility of elections during wartime have resurfaced, especially after Trump's recent public criticism.

In an interview with Politico, Trump accused Zelenskyy of "clinging on to power" and cast doubt on Ukraine's democratic standing. "They haven't had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it's not a democracy anymore," he said, prompting a firm response from Kyiv.

Zelenskyy replied that he was prepared to organise a national vote within the next three months if Ukraine's parliament and international partners agreed. Clearly frustrated by the remarks, he insisted the decision belongs solely to Ukrainians. "This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not people from other states, with all due respect to our partners," he said.

Although Zelenskyy's five-year term expired in May 2024, Ukraine's constitution prohibits national elections during martial law, which has been in place since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Even domestic political opponents acknowledge that holding elections now would be unsafe and impractical due to ongoing missile strikes, displacement of millions, soldiers deployed on the front lines and the risks to voters and polling infrastructure.

European leaders have reiterated their support for Zelenskyy's legitimacy. On Tuesday, the European Commission restated that elections should only occur when security conditions allow. EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper said Ukraine is facing "exceptional times" and stressed that "President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the democratically elected leader, and any election should take place when the conditions are permitting to do so."

Russia, however, rejects Zelenskyy's legitimacy, arguing that his term has expired and claiming Ukraine no longer has a lawful head of state. Moscow has used this stance to avoid entering binding agreements, stating it cannot negotiate with someone it labels "illegitimate." Ukraine and its Western partners counter that Zelenskyy remains the country's lawful leader under wartime constitutional provisions.

This split has created a diplomatic impasse, complicating ceasefire discussions and delaying humanitarian arrangements such as prisoner exchanges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

