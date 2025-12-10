Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's nod for Nvidia's advanced chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US

Trump's nod for Nvidia's advanced chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US

Nvidia has received approval to sell its H200 chips to China, with the US government set to receive a 25 per cent share of all sales

Nvidia

Trump described the approval as a reversal of the previous administration's policies. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's decision to allow Nvidia to sell more advanced AI chips to China may offer limited benefits, with Axios reporting that the move has triggered national security concerns in the US while raising questions over whether China even wants the technology being approved for sale.

According to Axios, Nvidia has received approval to sell its H200 chips to China, with the US government set to receive a 25 per cent share of all sales. The H200 is a significant improvement over the H20, the downgraded model Nvidia was required to develop under earlier export restrictions and which China mostly rejected.

 

Trump described the approval as a reversal of the previous administration's policies, writing on Truth Social, "The Biden Administration forced our Great Companies to spend BILLIONS OF DOLLARS building 'degraded' products that nobody wanted, a terrible idea that slowed Innovation, and hurt the American Worker."

Axios noted that while the H200 is the most advanced chip Nvidia is currently allowed to sell in China, it still lags a full generation behind the firm's latest Blackwell chips. Beijing, which is focused on expanding its own semiconductor industry, is also not expected to rush to purchase the newly approved hardware.

Citing the Financial Times, Axios reported that Chinese regulators may limit access to the H200 by requiring buyers to justify why domestic chips cannot meet their needs.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Have clear idea of next Fed chair, will review contenders, says Trump

OpenAI

OpenAI hires Slack CEO Dresser as 1st revenue chief to drive profitability

US visa, US immigration, green card

US revokes 85,000 visas since Jan as Trump admin tightens immigration rules

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could harm US national security

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump signals action on Indian rice 'dumping'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has expressed uncertainty about China's interest in the H200, saying he was unsure whether it would be accepted. Investor reaction appeared subdued as well, with Nvidia's stock closing down 0.3 per cent on Tuesday, Axios added.

In another report, Axios highlighted concerns from critics who fear the sale of H200 chips could help China advance its semiconductor capabilities by accessing US technology. However, the practical impact may be reduced because China already possesses large quantities of Nvidia chips acquired during the export restrictions.

The Financial Times reported earlier that more than USD one billion worth of banned chips had entered China through black market channels.

On Tuesday, US prosecutors announced they had disrupted a China-linked smuggling network trafficking more than USD 160 million in restricted Nvidia chips, including H200 units.

In its indictment, the US Attorney's Office warned that the chips entering China risked "compromising America's technological edge" in AI and threatening national security, Axios reported.

According to Axios, although Nvidia has long pushed for permission to sell H200 chips in China, the move currently appears unlikely to deliver significant strategic or commercial benefits for the company -- or for either side of the broader geopolitical competition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

By banning social media, we're giving children a childhood: Australian PM

Ex-Nepal ministers, Chinese firm charged with graft in Pokhara airport case

Ex-Nepal ministers, Chinese firm charged with graft in Pokhara airport case

social media apps, facebook, meta instagram

Australia rolls out world's 1st teen social media ban amid safety concerns

Mark Wiseman, Canada

Canada's US envoy to step down, Mark Wiseman seen as likely successor

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Paramount, Netflix brace for prolonged fight to buy Warner Bros Discovery

Topics : Donald Trump Nvidia AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon