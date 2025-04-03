Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump's auto tariffs to cover billions of dollars in vehicle, parts imports

The parts list, along with the May 3 timing for tariffs on those imports, was disclosed just before Trump announced a baseline 10 per cent tariff for all US imports (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters WASHINGTON
US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs will cover hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports of vehicles and auto parts imports annually, according to a Reuters analysis of tariff codes included in a federal register notice on Wednesday. 
The update of Trump's auto tariff proclamation from last week included nearly 150 auto parts categories that will face tariffs starting on May 3, a month after Thursday's midnight activation of 25 per cent tariffs on vehicle imports. 
The list includes tariff codes for engines, transmissions, lithium-ion batteries and other major components, along with less expensive parts including tires, shock absorbers, spark plug wires and brake hoses. 
 
But the list also includes automotive computers covered under the four digit tariff code that includes all computer products, including laptop and desktop computers and disk drives. The category had imports of $138.5 billion in 2024, according to US Census Bureau data. There is no separate code for automotive computers. 
The parts list, along with the May 3 timing for tariffs on those imports, was disclosed just before Trump announced a baseline 10 per cent tariff for all US imports, with many countries slapped with higher reciprocal duties meant to counteract non-tariff trade barriers. 

Senior Trump administration officials said autos and auto parts subject to the Section 232 national security tariffs would not also be charged the separate baseline or reciprocal tariffs. 
In other words, the auto tariffs do not stack on top of the new reciprocal tariffs, which start on April 5. 
More parts could be added to the tariff list, as the White House directed the Commerce Department to establish a process within 90 days for domestic producers to request that other parts imports be targeted. 
The notice said that for vehicles qualifying under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement's rules of origin, importers can pay the 25 per cent duty on only the non-US content of the order. 
