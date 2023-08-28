Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Trump's trial on March 4 in federal case for plotting to overturn election

A judge has set a March 4 trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A judge has set a March 4 trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The decision from US District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a defence request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election, but also sets it later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith's team.
Chutkan made it clear to both sides at the outset of Monday's status conference that she considered neither proposal acceptable.
"These proposals are obviously very far apart, she said. Neither of them is acceptable.
Trump, a Republican, was charged earlier this month in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo his loss to Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the 2020 election.
The federal election subversion prosecution is one of four criminal cases against Trump. Smith's team has brought a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, property, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.

Also Read

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Jury to decide whether Trump will be charged over Georgia's 2020 election

Trump to surrender at Georgia jail on charges to overturn 2020 election

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Running for Prez, China can't threaten me: Foxconn founder Terry Gou

No room to negotiate on national security with China: US commerce secy

2020 US polls: March 4, 2024, trial date set for Trump in US case

Pakistan court quashes sedition charges against former PM Imran Khan

China's Evergrande Group becomes a penny stock as shares decline 79%

Trump also faces state cases in New York and Georgia. Manhattan prosecutors have charged him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actor who has said she had an extramarital affair with Trump, while prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have charged Trump and 18 others in a racketeering conspiracy aimed at undoing that state's 2020 election.
Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, surrendered Thursday in that case, posing with a scowling face for the first mug shot in American history of a former U.S. president. He has claimed the investigations of him are politically motivated and are an attempt to damage his chances of winning back the White House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump washington

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon