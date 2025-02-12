Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says lower interest rates would go hand-in-hand with tariffs

Trump says lower interest rates would go hand-in-hand with tariffs

A Reuters poll showed the Federal Reserve was expected to wait until the next quarter before cutting rates again. Tariffs could fuel US inflation and postpone rate cuts

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump, Trump(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that interest rates should be lowered and that would go "hand in hand" with his upcoming tariffs, despite economists' expectations that tariffs would fuel inflation and postpone rate cuts. 
Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Monday to a flat 25% "without exceptions or exemptions" in a move he hopes will aid struggling industries in the United States, but which also risks sparking a trade war. 
"Interest Rates should be lowered, something which would go hand in hand with upcoming Tariffs!!!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. 
 
However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told US lawmakers on Tuesday the Fed was in no rush to cut its short-term interest rate again given an economy that is strong overall. 

Also Read

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli military calls up reservists as Gaza ceasefire tensions rise

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin battles employee lawsuit to block dismantling of USAID

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin readies reciprocal US tariffs as trade war fears mount

Donald Trump

Trump may revive 1930 trade discrimination law for reciprocal US tariffs

White House, US, United states

US CFPB likely terminates some probationary staff due to inefficiency

Powell is to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday as Trump's trade advisers finalize plans for additional reciprocal tariffs. 
A Reuters poll showed the Federal Reserve was expected to wait until the next quarter before cutting rates again. Tariffs could fuel US inflation and postpone rate cuts. 
Data earlier on Wednesday showed US consumer prices increased more than expected in January.
 
Economists have raised their inflation forecasts since Trump was elected, based on concerns his policies, particularly on tariffs, could re-ignite price pressures in the economy.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil falls on rising US crude stocks, hawkish Fed comments on inflation

US inflation

US consumer prices index jumps 0.5% in Jan after 0.4% gain in Dec

chicago mercantile Exchange, cme group, exchange operator

CME Group's profit rises in Q4 as hedging demand lifts trading volume

Donald Trump, Trump

From Google to Target, US cos drop diversity policies after Trump's order

imf

IMF praises Pakistan PM's actions to strengthen economy through reforms

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Donald Trump tariff hike US President Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon