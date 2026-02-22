Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump sends 'great hospital boat' to Greenland to support local healthcare

Trump sends 'great hospital boat' to Greenland to support local healthcare

This humanitarian move follows the President's December appointment of Landry to act as a special envoy to the Arctic territory

Donald Trump, Trump

The deployment comes on the heels of a shift in diplomatic tone (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States government has dispatched a medical vessel to Greenland to assist with local healthcare needs, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time).

The mission is being coordinated in partnership with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to address medical challenges in the region.

Taking to Truth Social to share the update, the President confirmed that the maritime initiative is currently in progress.

He noted that the administration is "Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It's on the way!!!"

 

The digital announcement was accompanied by a visual representation of the USNS Mercy, a prominent naval hospital ship.

Also Read

US senate, White house, United states

White House dinner closes turbulent week for governors in Washington

donald trump, trump, tariffs

Trump's treasured negotiating edge dulled by Supreme Court's tariff ruling

Susan rice, netflix, Donald Trump

Trump tells Netflix to fire board member Susan Rice or 'pay consequences'

Netflix

DOJ probes Netflix's power over filmmakers in Warner deal review

India, US, India US

India, US to hold 16th edition of Vajra Prahar from Feb 23 to Mar 15

This humanitarian move follows the President's December appointment of Landry to act as a special envoy to the Arctic territory.

Responding via the social media platform X, the Louisiana Governor expressed his gratitude, stating he is "proud to work" alongside the President regarding "this important issue."

Specifics regarding the nature of the health crisis or the exact objectives of the mission remain elusive.

Major entities, including the Pentagon, the US Navy, NORTHCOM, and the Danish Embassy, have been contacted for clarification, though formal details have not yet been provided.

The deployment comes on the heels of a shift in diplomatic tone.

Last month, the President indicated he had "formed the framework of a future deal" concerning Greenland during discussions with the head of NATO.

This followed a period of heightened tension where his persistent interest in the semiautonomous Danish island had sparked friction within European diplomatic circles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel-Hezbollah, Israel war

12 killed in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah command centres in Lebanon

China, Knowledge Atlas Technology JSC Ltd

China defies global 'AI scare trade' as investors chase winners

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan acknowledges it closed Trump's accounts after Jan 6 attack

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pak strikes militant hideouts near Afghan border after surge in attacks

US flag, USA

US envoy causes uproar by claiming Israel has right to much of Middle East

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration medical policy United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance