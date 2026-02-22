Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pak strikes militant hideouts near Afghan border after surge in attacks

Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Pakistan said that it had carried out strikes along the border with Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of Pakistani militants it blames for recent attacks inside the country.

Islamabad did not say in precisely which areas the strikes were carried out or provide details. There was no immediate comment from Kabul.

In comments before dawn Sundya, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote on X that the military conducted what he described as "intelligence-based, selective operations" against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates. He said an affiliate of the Islamic State group was also targeted in the border region.

 

In October, Pakistan has also conducted strikes deep inside Afghanistan to target militant hideouts.

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

