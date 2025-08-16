Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump speaks to Ukrainian, Nato leaders after Putin summit reaches no deal

Trump said that there's no deal until there's a deal, after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an understanding on Ukraine (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

US President Donald Trump spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska and also was talking with Nato leaders early Saturday, the White House said.

Trump said that there's no deal until there's a deal, after Putin claimed the two leaders had hammered out an understanding on Ukraine and warned Europe not to torpedo the nascent progress.

During an interview with Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska, Trump insisted that the onus going forward might be on Zelenskyy to get it done, but said there would also be some involvement from European nations.

 

Trump did not speak to reporters on his flight back to Washington. When his plane landed, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was on the phone with Nato leaders after a lengthy call with Zelenskyy.

There was no immediate comment Saturday from Zelenskyy or from European leaders.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

