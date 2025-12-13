Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump sued by preservationists over new White House ballroom project

Trump sued by preservationists over new White House ballroom project

The project has prompted criticism in the historic preservation and architectural communities, and among his political adversaries, but the lawsuit is the most tangible effort thus far

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

No more work should be done, the Trust argues, until administration officials

AP Washington
Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump was sued on Friday by preservationists asking a federal court to halt his White House ballroom project until it goes through multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded group, is asking the US District Court to block Trump's White House ballroom addition, which already has involved razing the East Wing, until it goes through comprehensive design reviews, environmental assessments, public comments and congressional debate and ratification.

The project has prompted criticism in the historic preservation and architectural communities, and among his political adversaries, but the lawsuit is the most tangible effort thus far to alter or stop the president's plans for an addition that itself would be nearly twice the size of the White House before the East Wing's demolition.

 

"No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever -- not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else," the lawsuit states. "And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in."  Additionally, the Trust wants the court to declare that Trump, by fast-tracking the project, has committed multiple violations of the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, while also exceeding his constitutional authority by not consulting lawmakers.

No more work should be done, the Trust argues, until administration officials "complete the required reviews."  Asked about the lawsuit, White House spokesman David Ingle responded with a blanket assertion that Trump is within his "full legal authority to modernise, renovate and beautify the White House -- just like all of his predecessors did."  The White House response correctly notes that essentially every president makes some changes to the White House. But Trump's efforts are the most sweeping since a nearly complete gutting of the decaying interior of the oldest portion of the mansion during President Harry Truman's tenure. Truman sought and received explicit authorisation from Congress, along with appropriations. Further, he consulted the American Society of Engineers and the Commission on Fine Arts, and he appointed a bipartisan commission to oversee the project.

Trump, a Republican, has emphasized since announcing the project that he is doing it with private money, including his own. But that would not necessarily change how federal laws and procedures apply to what is still a US government project.

The president already has bypassed the federal government's usual building practices and historical reviews with the East Wing demolition. He recently added another architectural firm to the project.

Trump has long said a White House ballroom is overdue, complaining that events were held outside under a tent because the East Room and the State Dining Room could not accommodate bigger crowds. Trump, among other complaints, said guests get their feet wet if it rains during such events.

The White House is expected to submit plans for Trump's new ballroom to a federal planning commission before the year ends, about three months after construction began.

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

