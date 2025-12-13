Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 06:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thai, Cambodian leaders have agreed to renew ceasefire after clashes: Trump

Thai, Cambodian leaders have agreed to renew ceasefire after clashes: Trump

The original ceasefire in July was brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges unless Thailand and Cambodia agreed

AP Washington
Dec 13 2025 | 6:51 AM IST

President Donald Trump said Friday that Thai and Cambodian leaders have agreed to renew a truce after days of deadly clashes had threatened to undo a ceasefire the US administration had helped broker earlier this year.

Trump announced the agreement to restart the ceasefire in a social media posting following calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, Trump said in his Truth Social posting.

 

The original ceasefire in July was brokered by Malaysia and pushed through by pressure from Trump, who threatened to withhold trade privileges unless Thailand and Cambodia agreed.

It was formalised in more detail in October at a regional meeting in Malaysia that Trump attended.

Despite the deal, the two countries carried on a bitter propaganda war and minor cross-border violence continued.

Donald Trump Thailand Cambodia

Dec 13 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

