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Home / World News / Trump to miss son's wedding amid Iran tensions, White House commitments

Trump to miss son's wedding amid Iran tensions, White House commitments

Trump confirmed that he will not attend his son's wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, citing 'circumstances pertaining to government'

Donald Trump,Trump

President Donald Trump is also now expected to return to the White House on Friday evening after a speech in New York (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 7:02 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he will be missing his son Donald Trump Jr's wedding owing to oozing twists and turns in the international community.

Trump confirmed that he will not attend his son's wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, citing "circumstances pertaining to government" without providing details, adding that "it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time."

In a post on Truth Social he said, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

 

Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that his son's wedding was "not good timing" because of "a thing called Iran and other things."

He is also now expected to return to the White House on Friday evening after a speech in New York. He was originally scheduled to spend the weekend at his New Jersey golf club and return on Sunday, as per Politico.

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Trump Jr. and Anderson's wedding is expected to be an intimate ceremony with a small group of family and friends in the Bahamas, as per Politico.

Politico quoted Trump speaking on Tuesday about launching new strikes on Iran that day but scrapped the plan after his West Asian allies urged him to allow negotiations to develop. Later that day, Trump told reporters the next strike could come "maybe Friday or Saturday" or "early next week."

Apart from Iran, Cuba has seemed to catch Trump's fancy as some officials in Washington increasingly convinced that military strikes against Cuba are on the table, as per Politico.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr United States

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

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