Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to sign order to reinforce rules for healthcare cost transparency

Trump to sign order to reinforce rules for healthcare cost transparency

The order directs regulators to update their enforcement policies to make sure health care providers and insurers are complying with the rules, first issued in 2019

Healthcare

Health care prices have long been a mystery for consumers, with patients struggling to compare prices for similar services | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Skylar Woodhouse
  President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order to reinforce rules to make health care prices more transparent for patients. 
The order directs the Treasury Department, Labor Department and Health and Human Services to enforce a set of regulations from Trump’s first term that called for hospitals and health insurers to publicly disclose their prices, according to a fact sheet seen by Bloomberg News. The rules were aimed at making it easier for consumers to comparison shop for treatments and prescription drugs.
 
The order directs regulators to update their enforcement policies to make sure health care providers and insurers are complying with the rules, first issued in 2019.
 
 
Health care prices have long been a mystery for consumers, with patients struggling to compare prices for similar services. Prices are routinely negotiated between hospitals, drugmakers and insurance companies, who have resisted efforts for more transparent disclosure. 

Also Read

migrants, immigrants

President Trump to force migrants to join registry or face fines, prison

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump directs govt to consider possible tariffs on copper in latest move

White House

White House says it 'will decide' which news outlets will cover Trump

Musk, Elon Musk

Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Elon Musk, DOGE

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Federal employees may get more demands to justify work at Musk's direction

 
Trump’s first-term order for more price disclosure has had limited success, with the vast majority of hospitals failing to fully comply with his directive. A 2022 survey found that only about 14 per cent of hospitals were fully adhering to rules to publicly post their prices.
 
Trump’s original rule imposed a $300-a-day fine that didn’t give hospitals much of a financial incentive to follow the new rule. The Biden administration raised the penalty for hospitals with more than 30 beds to $10 a bed per day — at most $5,500 a day. The yearly penalty for noncompliance ranges from $109,500 for small hospitals to a maximum of more than $2 million.
 
The health care industry has struggled to establish a warm relationship with Trump. Earlier this month, Trump warned drugmakers in a private meeting that tariffs are coming and companies should move their production facilities into the US to avoid import duties.
 
Despite his pro-business leanings, Trump had tense exchanges with drug companies in his first term, at one point accusing them of “getting away with murder” on the price of medicines.
 
Patient rights advocated have lauded efforts to enforce the disclosure rules, saying it will help lower costs for consumers.
 
“Price transparency unleashes competition and shifts the power to the true purchasers of care — patients, employers, and taxpayers — allowing them to lower their costs and be protected from overcharges,” Cynthia Fisher, founder and chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org said in a statement. “Why would anyone pay $3,000 for an MRI when they could get the same quality for $300?”
 

More From This Section

Flooding

El Nino, La Nina forecast: Agencies grapple with prediction challenges

USAID, US flag

USAID contractors warn of shutdowns and lawsuits with millions owed

Pope Francis

Pope Francis is critical but stable with no new respiratory crises: Vatican

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Ukraine, US agree on framework for rare earth minerals deal: Official

Trudeau, Zelenskyy

Canada PM Trudeau visits Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Topics : Donald Trump healthcare Healthcare cost

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon