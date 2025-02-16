Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump tours Boeing plane to highlight delay in delivering new Air Force One

Trump tours Boeing plane to highlight delay in delivering new Air Force One

Delivery initially was set for 2024, but has been pushed to some time in 2027 for the first plane and in 2028 Trump's final year in office for the second, according to the US Air Force

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump is also interested in changing the colour scheme of Air Force One from light blue to a darker blue | (Photo: Reuters)

AP West Palm Beach (FL)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump toured a Boeing airplane to check out new hardware and technology features and highlight the aircraft maker's delay in delivering updated versions of the Air Force One presidential aircraft, the White House said Saturday.

Trump visited the 13-year-old private aircraft parked at Palm Beach International Airport.

President Trump is touring a new Boeing plane to checkout the new hardware/technology," said Steven Cheung, the White House communications director. This highlights the project's failure to deliver a new Air Force One on time as promised.

Air Force One is a modified Boeing 747. Two exist and the president flies on both of the more than 30-year-old planes. Boeing Inc. has the contract to produce updated versions, but delivery has been delayed while the aircraft maker has lost billions of dollars on the project.

 

Delivery initially was set for 2024, but has been pushed to some time in 2027 for the first plane and in 2028 Trump's final year in office for the second, according to the US Air Force.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows to back Israel's decision as Hamas fails to release all hostages

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Trump, Musk discuss media efforts to separate them in joint interview

Donald Trump, Trump

Do Trump's reciprocal import tariffs violate WTO rules? An explainer

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

If Trump can make Putin stop Ukraine aggression, it's great news: Macron

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Musk slash federal workforce as 9,500 govt employees laid off

Trump has railed against the project's cost and delivery delays. He told Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk during an online chat in 2024 on Musk's X social media platform that he was able to cut more than $1 billion from the project by playing hard ball with Boeing during his first term in office.

Over a course of about four weeks, by my saying I'm not going to do it, I got the price reduced by $1.6 billion for the exact same plane, other than we had a nicer paint job, if you want to know the truth, but for the exact same plane, Trump said.

Musk, a billionaire, helped bankroll Trump's 2024 campaign and is leading a new Department of Government Efficiency that is working to shrink the size of government by cutting spending, eliminating agencies and slashing the federal workforce. Musk has been criticised for his methods.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said last month that Musk is working with the company to help speed delivery of the Air Force One replacements.

Trump is also interested in changing the colour scheme of Air Force One from light blue to a darker blue. An earlier attempt by Trump to switch the colours was dropped by then-President Joe Biden after a study concluded that doing so would require additional testing and cause further delays, adding to the cost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Russian forces claim capturing another village in eastern Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine rejects bid by US to own 50% of rare earth minerals: Report

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Israel releases over 300 Palestinian prisoners, 6th exchange round complete

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan Prez Lai Ching-te increases defence budget spending to 3% of GDP

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, Musk hold talks to bring Starlink internet to Bangladesh

Topics : Donald Trump Boeing US Air Force One

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon