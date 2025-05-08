Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 amid wide-ranging US-UK trade deal optimism

Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 amid wide-ranging US-UK trade deal optimism

By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,402.19, a 4.8 per cent gain on the day. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year

Bitcoin

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bitcoin topped $100,000 on Thursday for the first time since early February, bolstered by a wide-ranging deal between the United States and the United Kingdom in a sign that perhaps US President Donald Trump's trade war with the rest of the world is easing. 
By midday, bitcoin was trading at $101,402.19, a 4.8 per cent gain on the day. The world's biggest cryptocurrency has clawed its way back into positive territory for the year, although it remains off the all-time high above $107,000 reached in December.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : UK-US trade deal US tariff hikes Bitcoin prices cryptocurrency

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

