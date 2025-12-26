Friday, December 26, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Turkiye examines black boxes for crash that killed Libya's military chief

Turkiye examines black boxes for crash that killed Libya's military chief

The private jet with Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officers and three crew members crashed after taking off from Ankara, Turkiye's capital, killing everyone on board

Turkish search and rescue teams arrive to a crash site of a jet carrying Libya's army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad near Kesikkavak village, Turkey | Reuters

The wreckage was scattered across an area covering 3 square kilometres (more than a square mile), complicating recovery efforts, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya | Reuters

AP Istanbul
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Experts have started analysing the black boxes recovered from a jet crash in Turkiye that killed eight people, including western Libya's military chief, the Turkish defence ministry said on Thursday. The probe was being done in coordination with Libyan officials.

The private jet with Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad, four other military officers and three crew members crashed on Tuesday after taking off from Ankara, Turkiye's capital, killing everyone on board. Libyan officials said the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction on the plane.

Al-Haddad was the top military commander in western Libya and played a crucial role in the ongoing, UN-brokered efforts to unify Libya's military, which has split, much like Libya's institutions.

 

The high-level Libyan delegation was on its way back to Tripoli, Libya's capital, after holding defence talks in Ankara aimed at boosting military cooperation between the two countries.

The wreckage was scattered across an area covering 3 square kilometres (more than a square mile), complicating recovery efforts, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Also Read

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Turkey detains over 100 IS suspects planning attacks on Christmas, New Year

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

Helicopter on rescue mission crashes in Tanzania, killing all 5 on board

jet crash, plane crash

Search teams probe after Libyan army chief, 7 others killed in plane crash

Syria, Syria flag

Clashes flare as Turkish officials visit Syria ahead of Kurdish integration

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo permitted to operate 5 Turkey-leased B737 planes till Mar 2026: DGCA

A 22-person delegation, including five family members of those killed on board, arrived from Libya early on Wednesday to assist in the investigation.

Libya plunged into chaos after the country's 2011 uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country split, with rival administrations in the east and west, backed by an array of rogue militias and different foreign governments.

Turkiye has been the main backer of Libya's government in the west, but has recently taken steps to improve ties with the eastern-based government as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israeli security and rescue personnel at the scene of a shooting attack on a car and bus where at least three Israelis were killed near Kedumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank | REUTERS

14 nations condemn Israel's proposed new settlements in West Bank

Donald Trump, Trump

US struck IS targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians: Trump

Sergei Udaltsov

Russian court jails Putin critic Udaltsov for 6 years on terrorism charges

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh interim govt condemns Rajbari killing, denies communal angle

Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis, Pope Leo XIV, Pope

Pope Leo XIV remembers Gaza's suffering in first Christmas homily

Topics : Turkey plane crash Libya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayKarnataka Bus AccidentAravalli Mining BanIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasUnnao Rape CaseAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon