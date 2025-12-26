Friday, December 26, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Russian court jails Putin critic Udaltsov for 6 years on terrorism charges

Russian court jails Putin critic Udaltsov for 6 years on terrorism charges

Udaltsov was a prominent opposition figure during the 2011-12 mass protests in Russia, triggered by reports of widespread rigging of a parliamentary election

Sergei Udaltsov

Sergei Udaltsov, the leader of the Left Front movement that opposes Putin and is affiliated with the Communist Party, was arrested last year | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A court in Russia on Thursday convicted a pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Sergei Udaltsov, the leader of the Left Front movement that opposes Putin and is affiliated with the Communist Party, was arrested last year.

According to Russian independent news site Mediazona, the charges against him stem from an article Udaltsov posted online in support of another group of Russian activists accused of forming a terrorist organisation. Those activists were convicted earlier this month and handed sentences ranging from 16 to 22 years in prison.

 

Udaltsov has rejected the charges against him as fabricated. On Thursday, he denounced the verdict as shameful and said he was going on a hunger strike, Mediazona reported.

According to the court ruling, the activist will be serving his sentence in a maximum security penal colony.

Udaltsov was a prominent opposition figure during the 2011-12 mass protests in Russia, triggered by reports of widespread rigging of a parliamentary election. In February 2012, he took part in a meeting that then-President Dmitry Medvedev held with various opposition figures.

Russian authorities have ramped up their crackdown on dissent and free speech after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, relentlessly targeting rights groups, independent media, members of civil society organisations, LGBTQ+ activists and some religious groups. Hundreds of people have been jailed and thousands of others have fled the country.

In December 2023, a Moscow court sentenced Udaltsov to 40 hours of compulsory labour for violating procedures relating to organising a rally after he was detained on Red Square, where he tried to unfurl a flag with the image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, according to Russia's state news agency Tass.

Udaltsov was previously imprisoned in 2014 and sentenced to 4 years on charges related to his role in organizing a 2012 demonstration against Putin that turned turbulent. He was released in 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Moscow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

