Helicopter on rescue mission crashes in Tanzania, killing all 5 on board

The accident happened between the mountain's Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,100 feet)

Two foreigners, who police said had been picked up in a medical evacuation, were among those killed (Photo: PTI)

AP Dar Es Salaam(Tanzania)
Dec 25 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five people have died after a helicopter crashed on Africa's highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania.

The accident Wednesday evening happened on one of the most popular tourist climbing routes, in what police said was a rescue mission to pick up patients on the mountain.

Two foreigners, who police said had been picked up in a medical evacuation, were among those killed. A local doctor, a tour guide and a pilot were also killed in the crash.

The accident happened between the mountain's Barafu Camp and Kibo Summit at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,100 feet).

Kilimanjaro regional police commander Simon Maigwa told journalists the aircraft belonged to the Kilimanjaro Aviation company, which conducts medical evacuation services, among others. The company is yet to comment on the accident.

 

Police said more information would be provided later.

Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the crash.

Aircraft accidents on Mount Kilimanjaro are rare, with the last recorded incident being in November 2008, when four people died.

Dec 25 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

