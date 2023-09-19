Turkey's Erdogan says he trusts Russia as much as he trusts the West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he trusts Russia as much he trusts the West.

Explaining his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said he had failed to get him to resume the Black Sea grain deal the Kremlin withdrew from in July but had elicited a pledge for Russia to supply 1 million tons of grain to Africa.

I have no reason not to trust them, Erdogan said during an interview late Monday with US broadcaster PBS in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

To the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable. For the last 50 years, we have been waiting at the doorstep of the EU and, at this moment in time, I trust Russia just as much as I trust the West.

Ankara has maintained close ties with both Russia and Ukraine during the 19-month war. In July last year, Turkiye and the UN engineered a deal to allow Ukrainian grain to be safely shipped from its Black Sea ports, helping alleviate a global food crisis.

Moscow pulled out of the agreement two months ago, claiming a parallel deal to allow its exports of foodstuffs and fertiliser had not been honoured.

Also Read Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey How Erdogan won in Turkey and what does it mean for the country's future All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey Erdogan calls for 'unity, solidarity' after securing historic third term Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan Kim Jong Un back from Russia, where he deepened comradely ties: N Korea Hong Kong to tighten regulation of crypto after arrests linked to JPEX Brazil's Lula pitches nation and himself as fresh leader for Global south UBS names S Korea, India, others as 'slow' to nod Credit Suisse deal Hunter Biden on the offensive against Republicans, could be tricky for prez

Erdogan is visiting New York four months after winning elections that extended his 20-year rule for another five years. His fresh mandate has seen signs of an improvement in Ankara's often fractious relationship with the West.

Speaking at an event on Monday, the Turkish leader appeared to roll back comments he made immediately prior to his departure for New York, in which he suggested Turkiye could end its 24-year bid for European Union membership.

We see that a window of opportunity has opened for the revitalization of Turkiye-European Union relations in a critical period, Erdogan said, according to a text of the meeting published by his office.

We continue to emphasize the importance of revitalizing Turkiye's EU accession process.

Erdogan also indicated improving ties with Washington, which have recently focused on Ankara's approval of Sweden's NATO membership application and a possible deal to supply Turkiye with F-16 fighter jets.

We are pleased with the development of our cooperation with the US, Erdogan said. We have resolved most of the deadlocks during the talks with Mr. Biden and we have decided to hold more talks in line with the positive agenda.

Turkiye and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have approved Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance, which Stockholm made following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The issue is due to be debated by the Turkish parliament when it returns from recess next month.

Some members of the US Congress have indicated the provision of F-16s to update Turkiye's fighter fleet is dependent on Ankara agreeing to Sweden's NATO membership.

But Erdogan reiterated that these two topics shouldn't be related although he said the decision on Sweden lies with the Turkish parliament, where his party and its allies hold a majority.

If the parliament doesn't make a positive decision about this bid, then there's nothing to do, he told PBS.

Erdogan also drew a line between Sweden's NATO bid and Turkiye's EU accession. In July, however, he called on EU member states to open the way for Turkiye in return for Sweden's path to NATO to be cleared.

He told PBS on Monday that Sweden's position and our current position within the EU accession negotiations are two separate things.

Turning to the war in Ukraine and his contacts with Putin, Erdogan said it was quite obvious that this war is going to last a long time but that the Russian leader was on the side of ending this war as soon as possible.

That's what he said. And I believe his remarks," Erdogan said.