Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in at the parliament and officially started his third term for the upcoming five years.

After Erdogan took the oath at the parliament, a lavish inauguration ceremony was held at the presidential palace in the capital Ankara with the attendance of world leaders.

The President named his new cabinet later on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan won 52.18 per cent of votes in the presidential runoff on May 28 against his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the centre-left Republican People's Party (CHP).

The President, who has been leading the country since he became Prime Minister in 2003, became the first executive president of Turkey in 2018 following a constitutional referendum in 2017 which changed Turkey's parliamentary system into a presidential system.

--IANS

