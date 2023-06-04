Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in at the parliament and officially started his third term for the upcoming five years.
After Erdogan took the oath at the parliament, a lavish inauguration ceremony was held at the presidential palace in the capital Ankara with the attendance of world leaders.
The President named his new cabinet later on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Erdogan won 52.18 per cent of votes in the presidential runoff on May 28 against his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the centre-left Republican People's Party (CHP).
The President, who has been leading the country since he became Prime Minister in 2003, became the first executive president of Turkey in 2018 following a constitutional referendum in 2017 which changed Turkey's parliamentary system into a presidential system.
--IANS
Also Read
Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey
How Erdogan won in Turkey and what does it mean for the country's future
All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey
Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14
Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan
LIVE news: 288 dead, 803 injured after horrific 3-train crash in Odisha
Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default
Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Musk criticism
Nine Indian merchant vessel sailors released after long captivity in Libya
UN talks on plastic pollution end; next zero draft of legally binding pact
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)