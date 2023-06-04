close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in at the parliament and officially started his third term for the upcoming five years

IANS Ankara
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo:PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in at the parliament and officially started his third term for the upcoming five years.

After Erdogan took the oath at the parliament, a lavish inauguration ceremony was held at the presidential palace in the capital Ankara with the attendance of world leaders.

The President named his new cabinet later on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan won 52.18 per cent of votes in the presidential runoff on May 28 against his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the centre-left Republican People's Party (CHP).

The President, who has been leading the country since he became Prime Minister in 2003, became the first executive president of Turkey in 2018 following a constitutional referendum in 2017 which changed Turkey's parliamentary system into a presidential system.

--IANS

Also Read

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

How Erdogan won in Turkey and what does it mean for the country's future

All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

LIVE news: 288 dead, 803 injured after horrific 3-train crash in Odisha

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

Twitter exec responsible for content safety resigns after Musk criticism

Nine Indian merchant vessel sailors released after long captivity in Libya

UN talks on plastic pollution end; next zero draft of legally binding pact

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Restoration work ongoing at war footing at Odisha accident site: Railways

Odisha Train accident
2 min read

Courage, compassion shown truly inspiring: PM lauds Balasore locals

Narendra Modi
3 min read

Odisha train mishap: PM Modi lauds people assisting in relief work

narendra modi
2 min read

Assam govt launches NEP for higher educational institutes in state

Education, study material
2 min read

Odisha train mishap: Mandaviya to visit AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, medical college

Mansukh Mandaviya
1 min read

Most Popular

From a scrappy underdog to overnight AI success: Inside Nvidia's 30-yr ride

Photo: Reuters
3 min read

Indian American Ajay Banga becomes 1st person of colour to head World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

World's hit online computer class, Harvard's CS50, turns to AI for help

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, tech, education, management, online, digital
3 min read

LIVE: Odisha train mishap toll 288; 'stringent action for guilty', says PM

Odisha triple train crash
2 min read

Biden signs debt ceiling bill, pulling US back from unprecedented default

US President Joe Biden
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon