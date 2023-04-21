close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Turkey starts delivery of natural gas from Black Sea field to cut imports

Turkey has started the delivery of natural gas from its Black Sea field, as part of its flagship project aiming at reducing the country's dependence on energy imports.

IANS Filyos
Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkey has started the delivery of natural gas from its Black Sea field, as part of its flagship project aiming at reducing the country's dependence on energy imports.

The gas, shipped from a depth of 2,200 meters at the offshore Sakarya field via a 170-km-long subsea pipeline and through various compression plants, was delivered to the newly constructed Filyos land facility located in the northern Zonguldak province on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Attending a commissioning ceremony of Black Sea natural gas in Zonguldak, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is "taking a historic step toward energy independence".

"With great efforts and stride, the natural gas discovered just three years ago has been put into use," Erdogan said, adding that the field will meet approximately 30 per cent of Turkey's gas needs upon full capacity.

The Turkish leader announced that the country will provide free natural gas for household consumption up to 25 cubic meters monthly for one year.

His announcement came less than a month before the general elections on May 14, when he will seek a third term in office.

Also Read

India's G-20 presidency: Opportunity for developing world's climate agenda

Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know

What is climate finance?

Averting climate disasters requires bold emission reduction measure: UNEP

Climate change to drastically cut Indonesia's rice, coffee produce: Study

Oil prices extend losses on fears of recession, slower oil demand

Anyone trying to resist global trend towards multipolarity will lose: Putin

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Ukraine's 'rightful place' is in the alliance, says NATO chief Stoltenberg

Live: India records 11,692 new Covid-19 infections, 66,170 active cases

The Sakarya field will initially produce 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, with an expected rise to 40 million cubic meters by around 2028 at the second stage, the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Oguzhan Akyener, president of Turkey's Energy Strategy and Political Research Center, told the semi-official Anadolu Agency that the first Black Sea gas will contribute 35 billion liras ($1.8 billion) to the economy.

Turkey's offshore gas reserves in the Black Sea are estimated at 710 billion cubic meters, which is enough to meet its domestic gas demand for 35 years, the NTV quoted Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez as saying.

Currently, Turkey imports most of its gas from Russia and Azerbaijan. The Sakarya field is part of Turkey's plan to reduce its dependence on energy imports and turn Filyos into a significant energy hub.

Turkey, with its geographical advantage, has already served as a transit route for major gas pipelines. The presence of infrastructures such as the TurkStream in the Black Sea makes it easier for the country to re-export a mix of imported gas to European countries.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Turkey Crude Oil natural gas energy sector

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 10:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Celebrate rule of law or despair its demise? Sibal on Naroda Gam acquittals

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

US President Biden prepares to announce re-election campaign next week

Joe Biden, US President
2 min read

Turkey starts delivery of natural gas from Black Sea field to cut imports

Photo: Unsplash
2 min read

Oil prices extend losses on fears of recession, slower oil demand

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
2 min read

Cyient surges 9%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4 results

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SpaceX Starship finally launches, blows up minutes after take-off

SpaceX
2 min read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Twitter, Twitter Blue
5 min read

US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

jobless, US
2 min read

Army vs paramilitary: A common person's guide to the crisis in Sudan

Photo: ANI/Twitter
5 min read

BuzzFeed to shut down its News division amid workforce reductions

BuzzFeed news
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon