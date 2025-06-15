Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

Turkiye govt denies involvement of Turkish Technic in Air India crash

The govt said under 2024 and 2025 deals with Air India, Turkish Technic maintains only B777 aircraft. The crashed Boeing 787-8 is not covered under these agreements

Air India plane crash

The officials clarified that Turkish Technic had never worked on any Boeing 787-8 aircraft belonging to Air India. Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Turkiye government has rejected allegations that Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul centre of Turkish Airlines, was involved in maintaining the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, India. It described the claims as baseless disinformation intended to tarnish Turkey's leading global brands.
 
"The claim that 'the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic' following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false," the official sources in Turkiye said in an official statement. 
   
The claim that Turkish Technic maintained the crashed aircraft constitutes "disinformation" aimed at "manipulating" public opinion regarding Turkiye-India relations, the statement added.

Also Read

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

'Tragedy calls for introspection': Naidu vows reforms after Air India crash

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Air India crash: High-level panel formed, to submit report within 3 months

Air India, plane crash

Air India crash: Tata to pay ₹1 cr to victims on ground, toll rises to 274

 
The officials clarified that Turkish Technic had never worked on any Boeing 787-8 aircraft belonging to Air India. They also stated that the maintenance agreements signed between Air India and Turkish Technic in 2024 and 2025 were limited to B777-type wide-body aircraft only.   
The Turkish authorities confirmed that while they were aware of the company that carried out the most recent maintenance on the crashed aircraft, issuing a statement on the matter is beyond its purview to prevent unnecessary speculation. The authorities also said that the Centre for Countering Disinformation will continue to monitor and act against any misinformation aimed at tarnishing the reputation of its flagship brands on the global stage.
 
The clarification follows a public statement by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who claimed that a Turkish agency was responsible for maintaining Air India aircraft.
 
“I’ve come to know that an agency from Turkiye was handling the maintenance and servicing of these aircraft,” Ramdev said. “India needs to keep a close watch on the aviation sector. There’s a possibility of a conspiracy involving that agency. We must curb foreign interference in such sensitive matters.”
 

DGCA ramps up inspections of Boeing 787 jets

 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)  has ordered urgent safety checks on dozens of Boeing 787 jets following the Air India crash that killed all but one of the 242 people on board, Bloomberg reported.
 
Air India said it had completed one-time inspections on nine Dreamliners under the regulator’s supervision, with 24 more aircraft still to be checked. The inspections are being conducted as the aircraft return to India, before they are cleared for their next flights. 
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday that it had ordered maintenance checks on all of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft powered by General Electric’s GEnx engines. The two-week inspections will cover the fuel, cabin air, engine control, and hydraulic systems, following indications that the Air India aircraft lost thrust during take-off.
 

More From This Section

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

DGCA ramps up inspections of Boeing 787 jets following Air India crash

Boeing

Boeing sees need for 43,600 new aircrafts, cautions on slow output

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Miracle within tragedy: Aviation expert on lone survivor of A-I plane crash

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India long-haul flights may face delays due to Boeing 787 safety checks

DGCA orders 'enhanced' safety inspection of Air India's B787 fleet

DGCA orders 'enhanced' safety inspection of Air India's B787 fleet

Topics : BS Web Reports ahmedabad plane crash Air India Turkey airplane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon