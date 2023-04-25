close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India renews push for easier visa regulations for Its companies in UK

Indian companies are the second biggest foreign investors in UK, data shows, adding weight to New Delhi's push for hiring flexibility for its businesses

Bloomberg
Visa, passport

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Adrija Chatterjee

India will keep pushing for easier visa rules for skilled professionals hired by its companies investing in Britain as it looks to finalize a free trade pact with the UK by end-2023, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
This is in addition to New Delhi’s longstanding pitch for more visas for Indian workers, two people said. India is aware of the reluctance in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration on the visa demands, the people added. The business visa issue was a key hurdle that led to talks blowing past an October 2022 deadline.
Indian companies are the second biggest foreign investors in UK, data shows, adding weight to New Delhi’s push for hiring flexibility for its businesses. 

A potential carbon tax that Britain is considering on steel imports and rules of origin issues, and longer term work options for Indian students in the UK are also likely to be discussed during weeklong talks that started between Indian and UK officials Monday, the people added.
The goal posts and time lines on finalizing the outlines of the pact — which is expected to double bilateral trade between the two nations by 2030 — have shifted a few times. The UK had previously said it wanted to finalize the deal by the Hindu festival of Diwali last year. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visited India in December in an effort to move forward with the deal. 

Also Read

How are visa delays hurting both India and the US?

EB-5 visa: What is it, who can apply and how it is different from H1-B visa

Putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait in India: Official

Germany announces relaxation in its Schengen visa rules for Indians

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

North Korea vows strong ties with Russia on leaders' summit anniversary

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

110 detained in Turkey over suspected Kurdish militant links: Report

Protests in Sri Lanka's northern, eastern provinces over anti-terror bill

UBS reaps $28 billion in new assets in Q1; Credit Suisse deal looms


The latest round of talks comes as ties between the two countries have been strained in recent months after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalized and the British Broadcasting Corp. ran a critical documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
“We’re keen to see if we can make that work because of the obvious opportunity that it poses,” Sunak said on the FTA at a business event in London on Monday. “It’s part of a broader relationship with India that is growing”

A trade deal with India has long been a prized goal for the British government, which wants to cut tariffs and open opportunities for UK services to operate in the South Asian country. For New Delhi, a free trade pact with the seventh largest buyer of Indian goods is crucial to hit its target of $2 trillion in exports annually by 2030 and to become a top choice for companies shifting supply chains away from China. 
India’s Trade Ministry did not respond to emailed request for a comment. The UK’s business and trade department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Total bilateral trade between India and UK rose more than 16% to $20.3 billion in 2022-23, according to provisional Indian government data.
New Delhi wants to discuss a levy on imports with higher carbon footprints, a move it’s concerned may hurt its metal exports, two people said. It has also added on the demand that Indian students be allowed to stay in the UK and seek employment for a longer period after they graduate from British colleges and universities, one of the people said.

Currently Indian college graduates can stay in the UK for two years and Phd students for three.

India will also continue to push for a more balanced social security system for its workers in the UK, the people said. Currently Indians, and other foreign nationals, pay a larger percentage of their wages to the safety net unless they stay for longer terms and current visa norms prevent that, the people said. 
Key demands from the UK include lowering import duties on automobiles and Scotch whisky, one person said.

There is “strong political will on either side” to finalize the agreement, said Richard Mccallum, group chief executive officer of the UK India Business Council.

Topics : UK Visa norms Visa

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Indian markets likely to remain range-bound in the near term: Analysts

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Group of 400 parents of LGBTQIA++ writes to CJI, seeks marriage equality

same sex marriage, gay
2 min read

Operation Kaveri: 1st batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

BJP did not make smart city but opened drains: SP chief ahead of UP polls

After back-to-back failures, can Akhilesh Yadav find his lost mojo?
3 min read

Abhishek starts new campaign, says BJP's narrative won't dictate politics

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

Live: First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under Operation Kaveri

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

US President Joe Biden launches 2024 reelection bid in a promotional video

Joe Biden
6 min read

BRICS draws membership bids from 19 countries before annual summit

BRICS nations, summit
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon