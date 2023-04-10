Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, netizens react

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has the highest number of followers on the micro-blogging platform, has now started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Musk is followed by 134.3 million users on the social networking platform and follows 195 individuals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is followed by 87.7 million people. The news of Musk following the Indian prime minister was shared on a Twitter account called Elon Alerts.



Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) — ELON ALERTS (@elon_alerts) April 10, 2023





However, a screenshot of the list of people followed by the Tesla CEO shows the name ‘Narendra Modi.’

PM Modi is among the few political leaders whom Elon Musk follows on the platform. The list also includes former President Barack Obama, who was overtaken by Twitter's top boss as the most followed person.

Ever since the news of Musk following PM Modi went viral, Twitter was taken by storm and netizens have now reacted to this interesting development. While one of the users wondered if the setting up of a Tesla factory is possible, another user took a swipe at Congress leader and disqualified Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi.

Ever since Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he has been making the headlines for different reasons. Recently, it was reported that Musk has decided to remove 'W' from Twitter and changed the Twitter icon to Dogecoin instead of the blue bird.