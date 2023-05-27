close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter Spaces team cut down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

Outgoing Twitter CEO, however, said that the technical "fiasco" was actually the "top story on earth" and he welcomes all US Presidential candidates to do so on his platform

IANS San Francisco
Twitter

Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter Spaces team, which once had as many as 100 employees, is down to "roughly three" people, a report has revealed, as the technical "fiasco" during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' 2024 US presidential election bid on the platform this week rocked the world.

For months now, the Spaces team has been operating without most of the "institutional knowledge it accumulated since Twitter added live audio conversations in 2021 to compete with then-hot Clubhouse," reports Platformer.

"Practically no one remaining knows the current architecture in depth," one person wrote on a pseudonymous employee forum called Blind.

After almost 20 minutes into the glitch, DeSantis could finally make the announcement.

"I am running for President of the US to lead our great American comeback," DeSantis said.

Musk and David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur, admitted that the limited capacity of Twitter's servers played into the issues it faced getting the event underway.

Also Read

DeSantis's presidential campaign launch on Twitter plagued with glitches

Florida Governor to kick off 2024 US Prez polls bid on Twitter with Musk

Will remain in 2024 presidential race even if criminally indicted: Trump

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Tesla Model Y becomes 1st EV to earn world's best-selling car tag

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

US court orders Google to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Big Tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Elon Musk

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

"This was by far the biggest room ever held on social media. Twitter performed great after some initial scaling challenges. Thanks Twitter Team for adapting so quickly to make history," Sacks said in a tweet.

Outgoing Twitter CEO, however, said that the technical "fiasco" was actually the "top story on earth" and he welcomes all US Presidential candidates to do so on his platform.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter US presidential elections

First Published: May 27 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kerala, Rajasthan CMs to not attend PM Modi's NITI Aayog meeting today

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

H-1B, H-1B visa
2 min read

Four Delhi flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather: Officials

air quality, pollution, fog, delhi airport, haze, smog, smoke
1 min read

US court orders Google to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

Google
2 min read

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

US consumer spending beats expectations in April; inflation picks up

united states
3 min read

Micky Jagtiani, founder of retail giant Landmark Group, passes away at 70

Micky Jagtiani
2 min read

China braces for next wave of Covid-19 infections, peak in June: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

DGCA required to deregister aircraft: Go First lessors to Delhi HC

Image
3 min read

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff, how close is the race?

Istanbul
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon