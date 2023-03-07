JUST IN
Ridiculous: Jill on Haley's mental competency test proposal for politicians
US must stop suppressing China or risk 'conflict': Chinese FM Qin Gang
Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM
India playing significant leadership role with G20 Presidency: Argentina
Six-party alliance picks main opposition leader to run against Erdogan
Estonia's pro-Ukraine prime minister Kaja Kallas scores win in re-election
Joe Biden's reelection bid now faces resistance from some Democrats
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
UN should demand end to South Korea-US military drills: North Korea
Germany's Olaf Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
S&P Global Ratings cuts Nissan's credit rating by a notch to junk status
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will remain in 2024 presidential race even if criminally indicted: Trump

Trump made the remakrs while being asked at a gaggle before his conservative political action conference address, media reports said

Topics
Donald Trump | US presidential elections

IANS  |  Washington 

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)

Even as the Republican Party predicts its a 'Ron vs Don' for nomination for 2024, former US President Donald Trump feels he has not been done yet and has vowed to remain in the 2024 presidential race even if he ends up being criminally indicted by various congress committees and the courts. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is no longer the dark horse for 2024 as a vast majority of the party backs him against Trump.

Trump in his characteristic flamboyant style said: "Oh, absolutely, I won't even think about leaving. Probably, it'll enhance my numbers, but it's a very bad thing for America. It's very bad for the country."

Trump made the remakrs while being asked at a gaggle before his conservative political action conference address, media reports said.

Trump is up against a barrage of investigations or legal challenges, including a civil lawsuit over alleged business fraud from the New York Attorney General Letitia James; a sprawling criminal inquiry from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office; an investigation from Fulton County; and special counsel Jack Smith's two-pronged Justice Department investigation into the Georgia poll interferences by him and his supporters in 2020.

Trump drew an enthusiastic crowd at the CPAC where he decried the litany of investigations against him, contending "they've weaponised justice in our country", the Washington Examiner reported.

He declined to commit to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's call for 2024 candidates to make a pledge to back the eventual nominee. This was evidence he saw no one but himself being in the race for 2024.

"There are probably people that I wouldn't be very happy about endorsing that are running, so we'll see. I think some of them, I won't use names, I don't want to insult anybody, but some of them, I would not be very happy about," Trump told reporters.

McDaniel had sought to corner all Republican 2024 contestants to back the eventual nominee in exchange for access to the debating platform.

However, not just Trump, candidates or potential 2024 hopefuls, such as former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, have been noncommittal, reports said.

Trump presented himself as "retribution" for his loyal followers. He had won the CPAC straw poll at the confab, which appeared to have lower attendance levels than in the past.

"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice," Trump said. "Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Donald Trump

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 13:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.