US court orders Google to pay Sonos $32.5 mn over patent infringement

A court in the US has ordered Google to pay $32.5 million to high-tech audio technology company Sonos, for infringing on the company's smart speaker patent.

The verdict by a San Francisco jury found that Google's smart speakers and media players infringed on one of two Sonos patents, reports The Verge, citing the court filing.

Jurors said that Google should pay $2.30 for each of the more than 14 million devices sold.

In a ruling in January last year, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) said that Google violated five patents of high-tech speaker and audio technology company Sonos, relating to smart speakers.

A US judge had ruled in August last year that Google infringed upon the Sonos patents.

In January 2020, Sonos first sued tech giant Google for allegedly copying its wireless speaker design, urging the ITC to ban Google products like laptops, phones and speakers.

Also Read Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Amazon to add Matter-over-Thread support to Echo devices this spring Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more Fitbit to end music streaming services Deezer, Pandora from older devices Big tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Elon Musk Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence testified before the US House antitrust committee that Google "blocked the company from enabling both Amazon's Alexa assistant and the Google Assistant from being active at the same time".

Google had said "we do not expect any impact to our ability to import or sell our products".

Sonos accused Google of infringing on a total of 100 patents.

Google has always maintained that its technology was developed independently and it was not copied from Sonos.

The tech giant also sued Sonos, alleging that the company infringed on its patents around smart speakers and voice control technology.

--IANS

na/prw/ksk/