Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Nepal, second in less than 24 hours

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale, jolted Nepal on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

This is the second quake that has struck the Himalayan nation in less than 24 hours.

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 17:18:57 IST on Sunday at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Taking to X, the NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 17:18:57 IST, Lat: 28.03 & Long: 84.74, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal"

Meanwhile, earlier today, a strong quake of 5.3 also jolted Nepal. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 07:24 am (IST) on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 IST, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km," the NCS has tweeted.

There were no reports of any casualties in the quake till the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

On October 7, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed through a post on social media 'X'. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.