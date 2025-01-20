Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK home asking prices show biggest early-year rise since 2020: Rightmove

UK home asking prices show biggest early-year rise since 2020: Rightmove

Britain's housing market gained some momentum last year on hopes that borrowing costs would continue their fall although slower-than-expected rate cuts sapped some demand

UK, UK economy, UK inflation

Rightmove said the number of new properties coming to market since Dec 26 was up 11 per cent from a year earlier

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Average asking prices for newly listed homes in Britain had their biggest start-of-the-year increase since 2020 but uncertainty about the pace of interest rate cuts is hanging over the market, property website Rightmove said on Monday. 
The average price of properties coming to market rose by 1.7 per cent between Dec 8 and Jan 11 to 366,189 pounds ($445,944), 9,000 pounds below a peak hit in May last year, Rightmove said. 
Compared with the same period a year ago, asking prices were 1.8 per cent higher, it said. 
Britain's housing market gained some momentum last year on hopes that borrowing costs would continue their fall although slower-than-expected rate cuts sapped some demand. 
 
Rightmove said the number of new properties coming to market since Dec 26 was up 11 per cent from a year earlier while the number of buyers contacting agents about properties for sale was 9 per cent higher and agreed sales rose by 11 per cent. 

Also Read

Rachel Reeves

Britain's Treasury chief in China to revive economic, financial talks

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK launches 'world's first' sanctions to crack down on illegal migration

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK's long-term borrowing costs jump to highest level since 1998. Here's why

global economy, economy

India, China to Germany and UK: How major economies performed in 2024

Bank of England, England

BoE keeps interest rates steady at 4.75%, but MPC members split on decision

Colleen Babcock, head of partner marketing at Rightmove, said despite the positive start to the year many buyers were struggling to afford a new home due to high mortgage rates. 
April's expiry of a lower rate of property purchase tax on less expensive homes represented another test for buyers. 
"The market needs a boost for that momentum to be sustained, in the form of early and ongoing Bank Rate cuts, which should hopefully help to reduce mortgage rates," Babcock said. 
The Bank of England is widely expected to cut its benchmark Bank Rate from 4.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent on Feb. 6 after its next scheduled monetary policy meeting. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel hostages released by Hamas

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases prisoners on day 1

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds, high wildfire risk

Donald Trump,Trump

Need to save TikTok, want to keep jobs in US: Trump at Maga Victory Rally

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign executive orders on immigration, border security, and energy

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump vows to act at historic speed to fix 'every single crisis facing US'

Topics : UK economy Britain UK house price growth Housing prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon