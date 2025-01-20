Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump vows to act at historic speed to fix 'every single crisis facing US'

Trump vows to act at historic speed to fix 'every single crisis facing US'

On a jam-packed day full of engagements, Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at what he called a 'victory rally'

Donald Trump,Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump promised his supporters and countrymen that he will act at historic speed to fix every single crisis facing the United States.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it," Trump told his supporters at the Capitol One Arena, which was full to its capacity of 20,000 for a "Make America Great" victory celebration, with a large number of people waiting outside in chilling cold.

Trump, 78, made a stunning comeback when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's general election to become only the second person in US history to be sworn in as the president after a gap of four years.

 

Trump, who will replace Joe Biden as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, arrived at the US Capitol on Saturday.

On a jam-packed day full of engagements, Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at what he called a 'victory rally'.

Also Read

wef

India Inc lands in Davos as summit begins on Monday in Trump's shadow

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

India not too perturbed by Trump's disruptive agenda for businesses

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

A Trump oligarchy is moving to Washington, and buying up prime addresses

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita at a ‘candlelit dinner' with Trump

Donald Trump returns to White House with a rare indoor inauguration

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's win sparked euphoria in markets, now comes the real test

"Before even taking office, you are already seeing results that nobody expected to see. Everyone is calling it the Trump effect. It's you. You're the effect," Trump said.

"Since the election, the stock market has surged, while small business optimism has soared a record 41 points to a 39-year high. Bitcoin has shattered one record after another. Major investment company DMACC Properties has announced that it will invest between $ 20 billion and $ 40 billion in the US.

"SoftBank, another great company, has pledged between $ 100 billion and $ 200 billion. These are all investments that are only being made because of the fact that we won the election," he added.

Referring to meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday, Trump said, "He said they're going to make a massive investment in the US because of our big election victory."  Giving an insight into his Day 1 plans, he told the cheering crowd, "Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East in less than three months without me being the president. We've already achieved more than what they've (Joe Biden administration) done in four years.

"Just imagine all the good things we will accomplish together with four more years in the White House. We are going to do a lot of things. You're going to see something tomorrow. You're going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy."  Elaborating further, Trump said, "We have to set our country on the proper course. By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our borders will come to a halt, and all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home. Think of it. Millions and millions of people came into our country through open borders. No checks, no vetting, no anything. And a lot of those people are murderers."  Trump also said the border security measures he will outline in his inaugural address on Monday will be the most "aggressive, sweeping efforts to restore our borders the world has ever seen".

"We had the best, safest border in the history of our country," he said.

Appearing briefly on the stage, Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has been made in-charge of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, said they are looking forward to making a lot of changes.

"This victory is the beginning. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for centuries, forever... And make America great again, Musk said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden urges Americans to 'keep faith' as he spends final day as President

caste wealth analysis, upper caste, sc, st

Global billionaire wealth soars three times faster by $2 trn in 2024: Oxfam

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM

Israel committed to getting all hostages: Netanyahu after 3 women released

Tiktok

TikTok restores service for US users after Trump pledges to halt ban

Donald Trump, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin

Trump meets with GOP senators as supporters cheer his Oval Office return

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon