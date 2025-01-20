Business Standard

Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds, high wildfire risk

Fire-ravaged Southern California braces for gusty winds, high wildfire risk

Critical fire weather with wind gusts up to 97 kmph was also forecast for Southern California communities on Monday and Tuesday stretching to San Diego, with residents urged to be ready to evacuate

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles | Photo: PTI

Palisades fire was 52 per cent contained on Sunday and the Eaton fire 81 per cent contained, according to fire officials | Photo: PTI

AP Los Angeles
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Southern Californians are bracing for gusty winds and a heightened risk of wildfires, less than two weeks after deadly blazes killed at least 27 people and ravaged thousands of homes.

The National Weather Service has issued warning of a "particularly dangerous situation" for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning due to low humidity and damaging Santa Ana winds.

Gusts could peak at 113 kmph along the coast and 161 kmph in the mountains and foothills.

Windy weather and single-digit humidity are expected to linger through Thursday, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

 

He said the fire risk is also elevated because the region hasn't seen rain since April.

Critical fire weather with wind gusts up to 97 kmph was also forecast for other Southern California communities on Monday and Tuesday stretching to San Diego, with residents urged to take steps to get ready to evacuate such as creating an emergency kit and keeping cars filled with at least a half tank of gas.

The warnings come as firefighters continue to battle two major blazes in the Los Angeles area, the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out during fierce winds on January 7.

The Palisades fire was 52 per cent contained on Sunday and the Eaton fire 81 per cent contained, according to fire officials.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has positioned 45 fire engines across the region in addition to water-dropping aircraft and hand crews to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, according to the governor's office of emergency services.



California wildfire California wildfires Los Angeles fire United States weather forecasts Heatwaves

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

