Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.07%)
65356.73 -45.19
Nifty (-0.25%)
19386.50 -48.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.03%)
5333.30 -1.75
Nifty Midcap (-0.04%)
37754.40 -15.80
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
43831.85 -259.10
Heatmap

UK inflation cools as expected in July but services surprise to upside

Despite the drop, Britain retains one of the highest rates of price growth in Western Europe, with only Iceland and Austria suffering higher inflation in July

Britain, UK, UK flag

Photo: Pexels

Reuters London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British inflation slowed as expected in July to its lowest annual rate since February 2022, although there were more signs of pressure in core and services prices that the Bank of England is watching, official figures showed on Wednesday.
 
The Office for National Statistics said annual consumer price inflation cooled to 6.8 per cent from June's 7.9 per cent, as the BoE and a Reuters poll of economists had predicted, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1 per cent but still far above the central bank's 2 per cent target.
 
Despite the drop, Britain retains one of the highest rates of price growth in Western Europe, with only Iceland and Austria suffering higher inflation in July.
 
The BoE is watching core inflation - which strips out volatile food and energy prices - and consumer services prices closely.
Core inflation remained at 6.9 per cent in July, flat versus the June reading, and higher than expectations in the Reuters poll for a reading of 6.8 per cent.
 
Services inflation picked up to 7.4 per cent from 7.2 per cent in June.
 

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Usage and ground rules: New Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

2 victims of the deadly Maui wildfire identified, death toll rises to 106

Evacuations ordered as Northern California fire roars through forest

Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US Army: North Korea

'Send me location'..: War of words erupts again between Musk, Zuckerberg


Topics : Inflation UK inflation rate Europe

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todaySBFC FinanceNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon