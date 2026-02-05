UK PM Keir Starmer apologises to Epstein victims amid Mandelson row

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse as he addressed controversy linked to the appointment of Peter Mandelson, a former Labour Party politician, as ambassador to the United States after Starmer came to power, and said he was sorry for believing the “lies” that were told by Mandelson when he was being appointed.

Mandelson, 72, was a government minister when Labour was previously in power more than 15 years ago, quit his position in Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, earlier this week over links to Epstein.

Starmer, speaking at the outset of a speech in southern England, said he regretted believing what he described as “lies” conveyed by Mandelson at the time of the appointment and acknowledged the public manner in which the matter unfolded. He said he had "no idea of Mandelson's connections with Epstein."

“The victims of Epstein have lived with trauma that most of us could barely comprehend, and they have to relive it again and again. They have seen accountability delayed and too often denied to them,” Starmer said, as quoted by The Guardian.

“I want to say this. I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed, sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him, and sorry that even now you’re forced to watch this story unfold in public once again,” he added.

Starmer said he entered politics with the aim of improving fairness and security in the country. “I entered politics because I wanted to change our country for the better, to make it fairer, safer, and more secure,” he said.

Political fallout over Mandelson’s links to Epstein The apology followed a tense day in the House of Commons, where Labour MPs raised the possibility of rebelling over plans to publish documents connected to Mandelson’s appointment after further disclosures regarding his association with Epstein. “I still believe that most people who serve in public life, whether as civil servants or elected politicians, do so for the same reason, because they believe in service, because they believe in duty, because they believe in the public good. But that is not why some people do it, and that is not why Mandelson did it,” Starmer said, according to The Guardian.

According to the report, the prospect of defeat prompted the government to revise its approach. Ministers agreed that a parliamentary committee, rather than senior civil servants, will oversee the release of the documents, The Guardian said in its report.

The developments placed additional strain on Starmer’s leadership. Some MPs called for the dismissal of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, while others questioned the prime minister’s position.

It is to be noted that Peter Mandelson and McSweeney are closely linked through a long-standing political mentorship.

Who is Peter Mandelson?

Peter Mandelson is a former British ambassador to the US who is credited with helping to create the modern version of the Labour Party that propelled Tony Blair to power in 1997. He is currently facing an investigation stemming from the US Justice Department’s latest release of material relating to Epstein.

Mandelson is also accused of passing on market-sensitive information that was of clear financial interest to Epstein in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.