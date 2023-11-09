Sensex (-0.22%)
Israel's inner socio-economic cabinet discusses Iron Swords war in Gaza

The Prime Minister added that his government will spend on businesses "four times what we spent during COVID. Four times. We are going to spend very large amounts. There will be no lack of funds"

israel, gaza

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Israel's inner Socio-Economic Cabinet, with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, met Wednesday to discuss issues arising due to the Iron Swords war in Gaza.
The members discussed four topics: Property tax indemnification for residences in evacuated cities, updating the grants outline for workers and businesses, grants for workers in construction and agriculture, and the Socio-Economic Cabinet's recommendations to the Security Cabinet on the employment of Palestinians.
Netanyahu said the government has already spent billions to help the evacuees from areas on the frontline, the families of the hostages and the missing, local authorities in the north and south, reservists and businesses, and said they will do more in November and December.
The Prime Minister added that his government will spend on businesses "four times what we spent during COVID. Four times. We are going to spend very large amounts. There will be no lack of funds."
He also pledged that "nobody will be left behind; there is no financial problem. The State of Israel is strong enough economically to do this and this will help us to manage the war alongside other goals of ours. A strong home front gives us a strong front in the war."
The ministers also discussed, at the request of the Security Cabinet, the issue of the entry of Arab workers from Judea and Samaria, against the backdrop of the Israel Security Agency's recommendation on the controlled entry of a reduced number. The discussion ended without a recommendation on the issue.
People from the Palestinian areas who work in a variety of jobs in Israel have not been allowed into the country since the start of the war in Gaza. This has caused problems for a variety of Israeli businesses and so the government is considering lifting some of the restrictions on entry to Israel.

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Israel-Palestine israel Gaza conflict

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

