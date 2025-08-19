Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine pitches $150 bn US defence, drone deals for security guarantees

Ukraine pitches $150 bn US defence, drone deals for security guarantees

Kyiv pitches weapons purchases and joint production to lock in American security commitments as US President Donald Trump pushes Putin-Zelenskyy trilateral talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump hold joint press conference at White House on Monday, August 18

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy say they are open to trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine | Photo: White House X account

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine has proposed a $150 billion defence package with the United States (US) that could help anchor its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to documents shared with allies and seen by The Financial Times.
 
The plan includes a $100 billion deal to acquire American weapons, financed largely by European partners, and a $50 billion joint venture between the US and Ukrainian companies to produce drones.
 
The proposals were circulated to European governments as talking points ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, the report said.
 

US-made Patriot, drones at centre of US-Ukraine arms deal

While the document does not list specific systems, Ukraine has long expressed interest in at least 10 US-made Patriot air defence batteries, in addition to missiles and other equipment to shield cities and infrastructure. The drone plan would mix procurement and investment, though the financial breakdown remains unspecified.
 
 
The pitch appears designed to appeal to Trump’s emphasis on economic benefits for the US. Asked about future US support at the White House on Monday, he said, “We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons.”

Also Read

Former Army COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Ex-Army Chief Naravane urges dialogue for Russia-Ukraine peace solution

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 pts, Nifty holds 24,900; RIL advances 2%, Bharti Airtel 1%

Donald Trump, Trump, Vladimir Putin

Putin's Ukraine proposal backed by Trump centers on Donbas: Here's why

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump

Can Zelenskyy trust Trump? Ukraine's fate may depend on the answer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump

'Open to elections after peace is restored': Zelenskyy after meeting Trump

 
“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of peace for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump later wrote on Truth Social.
 

Zelenskyy pushes back on Russian proposals on ending Ukraine war

The proposals come as Zelenskyy seeks to counterbalance Trump’s apparent alignment with Moscow following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. After initially calling for a ceasefire, Trump shifted towards exploring a broader peace settlement closer to Russian preferences. This includes Ukraine potentially giving up occupied land and withdrawing its Nato membership application.
 
Ukraine has rejected Putin’s reported offer in Alaska to freeze the frontline if Kyiv withdraws from occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning such a move would create a staging ground for new Russian offensives towards Dnipro. Ukraine maintains it will not accept any territorial concessions.
 

Europe urges Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

During the meeting yesterday, European leaders urged Trump to prioritise halting the fighting. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump during Monday’s Washington talks, “I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So let’s work on that and let’s try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire.”
 

Zelenskyy urges strong security framework, reparations

 
Kyiv’s document insists that “lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on [a] strong security framework that will prevent future aggression.” It also pointed to dismissive Russian media coverage of Trump, citing nuclear threats and mocking commentary by prominent state TV host Vladimir Solovyov.
 
The proposals also call for full wartime reparations from Russia, potentially funded through the $300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets held in Western jurisdictions. Sanctions relief, Kyiv argues, should only follow verified compliance with a peace agreement.
 
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Putin agreed to speak with Zelenskyy but did not commit to Trump's trilateral meeting.

More From This Section

Jimmy Carter

USPS to honour former former President Jimmy Carter with Forever stamp

Trump Golf Club shooting

West Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead, including gunman; 3 others wounded

Donald Trump

Trump vows to change how elections are run, targets mail voting, machines

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim slams US-South Korea military drills, vows nuke buildup

terrorism ak47 guns violence

Islamic State-backed rebels kill nearly 52 people in eastern Congo, says UN

Topics : Donald Trump Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Zelenskyy US President Donald Trump BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVESchool Holiday in MumbaiQ1 Result TodayEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon