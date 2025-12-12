Friday, December 12, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine claims drone strikes in Caspian as Zelenskyy seeks European support

Ukraine claims drone strikes in Caspian as Zelenskyy seeks European support

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning that the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict risks escalating into a global conflict, cautioning 'things like this end up in third world wars'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelenskyy called on Europe for more support to Ukraine as the attacks from Russia were not stopping (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine on Thursday claimed that its long-range drones had struck a major offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea earlier in the week, reported CNN. This the Ukrainians claim was part of an undisclosed mission. CNN reported that this signals a new expansion of its target list in a campaign to cut off the Russian energy revenues funding its war.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Post reported that European leaders have been mounting an emergency diplomatic counteroffensive to keep US President Donald Trump from locking Ukraine into what they fear would be a rushed, Russia-tilted peace deal.

They fear the Kremlin is exploiting Trump's push for a quick foreign-policy victory, with the US president privately signaling he wants the issue resolved before New Year's.

 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stark warning that the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict risks escalating into a global conflict, cautioning that "things like this end up in third world wars."

Speaking to reporters at the White House after signing an Executive Order aimed at preventing a "patchwork" of state-level artificial intelligence regulations, Trump revealed that 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were killed in the war last month alone and expressed deep frustration over the continued bloodshed and reiterated his push for an immediate end to hostilities.

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Ukraine not losing, Russia advancing at just 1.5-4.5 km per month: General

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Russia-Ukraine conflict can end up in third world war

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on December 11

Trump shows willingness to support Ukraine's security in peace deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump 'extremely frustrated' over delays in Russia-Ukraine peace deal: WH

Shipbuilding

Datanomics: Better Russia ties likely to push shipbuilding sectorpremium

"I'd like to see the killing stop. 25,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, but some people also where bombs were dropped but for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop. And we're working very hard," the US President said.

"Things like this end up in third world wars. And I said that the other day. I said, everybody keeps playing games like this. We will end up in a third world war and we don't want to see that happen," he added.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelenskyy called on Europe for more support to Ukraine as the attacks from Russia were not stopping.

"We held a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and this is an important format for supporting Ukraine's security now and in the future. We are working to ensure that the security guarantees include serious components of European deterrence and are reliable, and it is important that the United States is with us and supports these efforts. No one is interested in a third Russian invasion. And right now, defense support for Ukraine is especially important, because Russia's attacks are not stopping, and there must be greater protection of life for diplomacy to work toward a just peace. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Twitter, X, social media

Pak govt may ban social media platforms if they don't 'cooperate': Minister

tsunami

Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7 magnitude quake strikes country

Bristol museum

Indian artefacts among 600 colonial-era items stolen from British museum

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei slams US for 'expansionism' after Venezuela tanker seizure

Apple India

US appeals court backs Apple contempt ruling, allows iPhone app store fees

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon