Home / World News / Inside Ukraine peace deal: What US, Russia and Kyiv agree on, and reject

Inside Ukraine peace deal: What US, Russia and Kyiv agree on, and reject

Ukraine, the US and Russia are closer to a peace framework, but key issues like territory, security guarantees and military limits remain unresolved

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukraine has agreed to the broad outline of a proposed peace deal aimed at ending the war with Russia, CNN reported. While confirming progress, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also stressed that several sensitive points remain unresolved.
 
CNN quoted a senior US official as saying, "The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."
 
Ukraine’s national security secretary Rustem Umerov echoed this sentiment on X, writing that both sides had “reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva". He added that Kyiv expected European backing for the next phase and hoped to finalise matters during a planned visit by Zelenskyy to the US to “complete final steps” with President Donald Trump.
 
 
However, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that while there were “solid results” from Geneva, “much work still lies ahead".
 

What the US-drafted proposal contains

 
The peace plan, drafted by the US, revives several ideas earlier rejected by Ukraine. These include:

• Limits on Ukraine’s armed forces
• Dropping the long-term bid to join NATO
• Ceding certain territories demanded by Russia
 
Much of the proposal reflects long-standing conditions set by Moscow, particularly President Vladimir Putin’s insistence on securing major concessions. One major point calls on Ukraine to give up key parts of the Donbas region -- areas Russia claims to have annexed, though it does not fully control them.
 
Zelenskyy has rejected surrendering eastern Donbas, especially in exchange for control over sections of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia currently held by Russian forces.
 

Where Ukraine stands: Agreement in principle, concerns in detail

 
Ukraine on Tuesday acknowledged that it supports the essence of the agreement but said that final decisions must be taken at a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
 
While negotiators from the US and Ukraine met in Geneva on Sunday, Kyiv said that they are narrowing gaps with Washington but still resisting parts of the plan that align with Kremlin objectives.
 
A CNN report citing Ukrainian sources noted that at least three major sticking points remain in the draft.   
 

Where Russia stands: Accept talks, but on its terms

 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow may reject any amended plan if it strays from what was discussed during the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska months earlier.
 
Lavrov said Moscow is waiting for the US to provide what it considers an interim version of the text, particularly as Washington coordinates with Europeans and Ukrainians.
 
Russian officials have also insisted the deal must not undermine Moscow’s strategic goals, one of which is securing territorial recognition in eastern Ukraine.

Where the US Stands: Mediator, architect

 
The US has intensified diplomatic activity, with Driscoll meeting Russian officials in Abu Dhabi and Trump announcing he is sending envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Putin. Trump said the peace proposal is evolving, describing what had been a 28-point document as “a concept". He hinted at the possibility of meeting both Putin and Zelenskyy later.
 
Trump also suggested Ukraine ceding territory was inevitable, “So eventually that’s land that over the next couple of months might be gotten by Russia anyway," Trump said.

Russia-Ukraine peace deal: Europe’s position

 
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Ukraine’s borders “cannot be changed by force”. She cautioned against any agreement that weakens Ukraine’s defence or restricts its future.
 
She also said that Ukraine must retain freedom over its strategic choices and its “European destiny", which includes reconstruction and integration with EU defence and economic structures.
 
France and the UK, which are part of a coalition liaising on security guarantees, said momentum is visible but acknowledged that the talks are at a “crucial” stage.

Negotiation tensions and leaked conversations

 
As negotiators met, Russia launched overnight attacks on Kyiv that killed at least seven people. Ukraine also struck targets in southern Russia, including an oil refinery and drone facility.
 
Russia fired 22 missiles and more than 460 drones early Tuesday on Kyiv, destroying utilities and damaging residential buildings. Ukraine also launched one of its largest drone attacks on southern Russia since 2022, striking multiple facilities. Moscow claimed it intercepted 249 drones.
 
Meanwhile, Bloomberg published a transcript of a phone call between Witkoff and Russian adviser Yuri Ushakov on October 14, suggesting Witkoff coached Moscow on how to approach Trump. Trump dismissed it as “a very standard form of negotiation", but US Congressman Don Bacon said Witkoff “favours the Russians” and “cannot be trusted to lead these negotiations".

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Zelenskyy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

