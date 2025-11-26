Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At least 10 dead, many missing as landslides hit Indonesia's Sumatra island

At least 10 dead, many missing as landslides hit Indonesia's Sumatra island

Floods and landslides also uprooted trees that killed a villager in South Tapanuli district and hurt another, destroyed a bridge in Mandailing Natal district and submerged 470 houses

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide

Videos on social media show water cascading down rooftops as panicked residents scramble for safety (Photo:PTI)

AP Medan(Indonesia)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrential rains unleashed flash floods and triggered landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 10 people and leaving six others missing, police said Wednesday.

Rescue teams were struggling to reach affected areas in six regencies of North Sumatra province after the monsoon rains over the past week caused rivers to burst their banks, tearing through hilly villages as mud, rocks and trees tumbled down, leaving destruction in their wake, the National Police said in a statement.

Rescue workers by Wednesday had recovered at least five bodies and three injured people in the worst-hit city of Sibolga and were searching for four villagers who were reported missing, the statement said. In the neighbouring district of Central Tapanuli, landslides hit several homes, killing at least a family of four, and floods submerged nearly 2,000 houses and buildings.

 

Floods and landslides also uprooted trees that killed a villager in South Tapanuli district and hurt another, destroyed a bridge in Mandailing Natal district and submerged 470 houses. A main road was blocked by mud and derbies in Nias island, the statement said.

Videos on social media show water cascading down rooftops as panicked residents scramble for safety. In some areas, flash floods rose rapidly, transforming streets into raging torrents carrying tree trunks and debris.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Indonesia interested in buying BrahMos missile, says Rajnath Singh

Fadhil Hasan, Eddy Martono

Indonesia's higher biodiesel mandate has limited impact on palm oil pricespremium

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi buys stake in KIS Group Indonesia to enter global biogas market

olympics, LA 2028

IOC urges sports federations to halt events in Indonesia over Israel ban

building collapse

Death toll in Indonesian school collapse hits 61 as more bodies recovered

Sibolga police chief Eddy Inganta said emergency shelters have been set up and authorities urged residents in high-risk zones to evacuate immediately, warning that continued rainfall could trigger more landslides after six landslides in the hilly city flattened 17 houses and a caf.

Bad weather and mudslides hampered the rescue operation, Inganta said, adding that access remains limited as rescuers battle harsh conditions.

Tuesday's disasters occurred the same day the National Disaster Mitigation Agency declared the official end of relief efforts in two areas of Indonesia's main island of Java after 10 days of operations. More than 1,000 rescue workers had been deployed to search for people buried under landslides triggered by torrential rains that left 38 people dead in Central Java's districts of Cilacap and Banjarnegara.

At least two people in Cilacap and 11 in Banjarnegara were still unaccounted for when the operations ended, as unstable ground, bad weather and the depth and extent of the landfill material pose a high safety risk to rescue teams and residents, the agency said.

Heavy seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile floodplains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

China's pressure on Japan follows familiar tactics, could last for a while

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Afghanistan; no casualties reported

hp

HP planning to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees by FY28, boosts AI efforts

Steel, steel coils, steel plant

Thyssenkrupp steel workers seek job security amid possible Jindal takeover

Kash Patel, FBI director

'Patel doing a great job': Trump denies plans to remove FBI director

Topics : Indonesia landslide Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon