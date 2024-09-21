Business Standard
Home / World News / Ukraine restricts use of Telegram amid Russian surveillance concerns

Ukraine restricts use of Telegram amid Russian surveillance concerns

Ukraine restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities

Telegram

This decision comes amid growing concerns about Russian surveillance. (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant step to safeguard its national security, Ukraine has banned government and military officials from using the Telegram messaging app on state-issued devices.
This decision comes amid growing concerns about Russian surveillance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The National Coordination Centre for Cybersecurity (NCCC), a key body for coordination and control in the field of cybersecurity, has decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
During the meeting held by the NCCC on Thursday, the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, provided evidence that Russian special services have access to personal correspondence of Telegram users, even deleted messages, as well as their personal data.
 
"I have always stood for freedom of speech, but the issue of Telegram is not a matter of freedom of speech, it is a matter of national security," he said.
During the meeting, representatives from Ukraine's Security Service and General Staff of the Armed Forces highlighted that Telegram is being used by enemy forces for activities including cyberattacks, phishing, malware dissemination, user geolocation tracking, and even adjusting missile strikes.

More From This Section

mpox, Africa

Mpox: How Africa's scientists are protecting the world from contagion

United Nations Security Council

Weaponising ordinary devices violates international law: UN rights chief

google, google logo

How Google allegedly monopolised ad technology market: All you need to know

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel vows to eliminate Hezbollah threat following commander's killing

Boeing

Strike by Boeing workers shows no signs of ending after its 1st week

In order to minimise these threats, the decision was taken to ban the installation and use of Telegram on the official devices of government officials, military personnel, employees of the security and defence sector, as well as enterprises operating critical infrastructure. However, the ban will not impact the officials who use Telegram as part of their duties.
Meanwhile, a number of decisions were taken to develop the cybersecurity sector in the country -- launch of a national initiative to promote the role of women in cybersecurity and gender equality, and introduction of an automated platform for monitoring the implementation of the Cybersecurity Strategy of Ukraine (CyberTracker), which will improve strategic planning in this area. Some issues aimed at strengthening national cyber resilience were also discussed in a closed session.
Based in Dubai, UAE, Telegram was founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief travels to Kyiv with promise of fresh energy funds for Ukraine

Telegram

Ukraine bans Telegram app on state-issued devices due to Russian threat

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine 'victory plan' depends on quick decisions by allies: Zelenskyy

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Residents told to stay indoors as air pollution blankets Ukrainian capital

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Swiss firm delivers 2,000 forged wheels from Ukraine to Indian Railways

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Telegram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon